50 Cent Says Ex Vivica A. Fox Is ‘Still In Love’ With Him

50 Cent shared a video clip of ex-lover Vivica A. Fox claiming he has ‘f**kboy tendencies’ in reaction to his case that black ladies get ‘angry’ when he dates ‘exotic’ ladies.

50 Cent, 45, assumes ex-lover Vivica A. Fox, 55, is “still in love” with him after she replied to his current questionable remarks concerning black ladies getting “angry” when he dates “exotic” ladies. The rap artist shared a video of the starlet discussing her feelings on the subject. Although she claimed she assumes he has “f**kboy tendencies” and “can’t handle a black woman,” he didn’t wait to assert that her rage implies she’s not passionately over him.

“👀Vivica still in love with me, I dated her for four months 😳17 years ago, and she’s still angry with me. I’m starting to feel like mine 🍆is serious. LOL, 😆#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi,” 50 wrote in the inscription for the video clip.

The clip shows Vivica talking in a video chat from her house throughout her look on Fox Soul, a real-time streaming network devoted to African American visitors. When Lisa Raye that was likewise on the stream asked her concerning 50 and his current remarks, she didn’t wait to state explicitly what got on her mind. “He just has such f**kboy tendencies, you know what I mean?” she started. “When I read that, I was like, ‘really, and you would say that because you don’t want anybody to challenge you or talk to you, you want somebody to sit over there like a pretty little dog. You can’t handle a black woman, can you?'”

Vivica and 50’s feedbacks to every various other come eventually after 50 had the questionable discussion concerning black ladies throughout an interview with Lil Wayne on Young Money Radio. When mentioning the “exotic” ladies he dates, he raised his viewpoints that have currently made headings.

“They get mad. They get angry,” he claimed concerning black ladies’ responses to the kinds of ladies he dates. “You see, a lot of sisters go ‘you f*ck with this kind of girl and that kind of girl?’ That shit is exotic! That shit looks a lot different than the shit you see in the neighborhood all of the time. That shit looks like it came off a boat.”

Like Vivica, numerous social media individuals replied to the interview with objection. “It bothers me that black men feel bold enough and comfortable enough to openly bash black women when the world already hates us enough… I saw the clip from 50 Cent and Lil Wayne’s talk show,” one Twitter individual wrote while one more called 50’s overview “toxic.”

This isn’t the very first time Vivica and 50, who dated in 2003, have had a public fight that consisted of surprising remarks concerning each other. Vivica asserted she was the one that primarily started sex throughout their love, in her 2018 publication Every Day, I’m Hustling, and 50 madly reacted on Instagram by asking, “Who does this? What the f**ck!?” in addition to various other remarks concerning just how he as soon as took “a blue pill” and “had her ass in the matrix’s.” On the different other hands, that very same year, Vivica did inform Wendy Williams that she would certainly “never say never” when it involves a “reconciliation” and confessed she was still brought in to him…

It will certainly interest see where things get Vivica and 50 from here; however, we’ll watch to see if any type of various other remarks are claimed!