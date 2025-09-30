2Baba’s New Wife Celebrates Her Incredible Mother-in-Law

In a heartwarming tribute, Natasha Idibia, the new wife of renowned Nigerian musician 2Baba, has publicly celebrated her mother-in-law, declaring her as “the best mother-in-law in the world.” This poignant moment took place during the 70th birthday celebration of 2Baba’s mother, which has since stirred conversations across social media. Natasha’s affectionate words and heartfelt gestures shine a light on family loyalty and the joys of marriage, while also addressing the complicated dynamics surrounding their relationship.

A Toast to Family

The event was a festive occasion filled with love and gratitude, as Natasha took center stage to pay homage to her mother-in-law. With emotion in her voice, she exclaimed, “We invite your presence here, holy spirit, as we are about to toast to the best mother-in-law in the world… Make sure there is a drink in all your glasses.” This touching statement resonated with many attendees, highlighting the bond that she shares with her husband’s family.

Mixed Reactions Online