2020 Oscar – Best Actor Predictions

It’s time to mint a brand-new course of Academy Award champions. ET has invested the whole honors period sussing out which Oscar competitors would undoubtedly end up being candidates– and also currently, which candidates will certainly end up being champions. Feb 9, the Academy will certainly distribute their little gold males, however up until after that, below’s where points stand in the Best Actor race.

I’m pushed to bear in mind the last time the Best Actor area was as crowded as this years. In the beginning, it appeared like previous candidates such as Robert De Niro and also Eddie Murphy would certainly be shoo-ins. Alas, neither made it. Instead, the candidates make up a mix of Oscar stalwarts and also first-timers. At the same time, the once-competitive race has provided a simple victor in the as-yet-unbeatable Joaquin Phoenix.

THE FORECASTS

Antonio Banderas, Pain and also Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Who Will Win:

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Potential Spoiler:

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Image: Sony Pictures Classics

Antonio Banderas, Pain and also Glory

The Role: Salvador Mallo, an admired Madrid filmmaker analyzing his life as the 30th wedding anniversary of his innovation movie techniques.

Oscar History: This is Banderas’ very first election.

Awards period scorecard:

Cannes Film Festival – Best Actor (Winner)

Critics Choice Awards – Best Actor (Nominee)

Golden Globes – Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama (Nominee)

Hollywood Film Awards – Hollywood Actor Award (Winner)

Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards – Best Actor (Winner)

National Society of Film Critics – Best Actor (Winner)

New York Film Critics Circle – Best Actor (Winner)

Image: Sony Pictures

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Role: Rick Dalton, a fading celebrity of TELEVISION Westerns that are dealing with to remain pertinent as the Golden Age of Hollywood, concerns an end.

Oscar History: One win, for Best Actor in The Revenant (2015), with 4 added elections, for Best Supporting Actor in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1994) and also Best Actor in The Aviator (2005), Blood Diamond (2007) and even The Wolf of Wall Street (2014).

Awards period scorecard:

BAFTA Awards – Leading Actor (Nominee)

Critics Choice Awards – Best Actor (Nominee)

Golden Globes – Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy (Nominee)

DROOP Awards – Male Actor in a Leading Role (Nominee)

Image: Netflix

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

The Role: Charlie, a cinema supervisor browsing his separation and also single parenthood after splitting from Scarlett Johansson’s personality.

Oscar History: One election, for Best Supporting Actor in BlacKkKlansman (2019).

Awards period scorecard:

BAFTA Awards – Leading Actor (Nominee)

Critics Choice Awards – Best Actor (Nominee)

Golden Globes – Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama (Nominee)

Gotham Awards – Best Actor (Winner)

Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards – Best Actor (Runner- up)

National Society of Film Critics – Best Actor (Runner- up)

DROOP Awards – Male Actor in a Leading Role (Nominee)

Image: WarnerBros Pictures

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

The Role: Arthur Fleck, a would-be comic that will certainly end up being Gotham City’s Clown Prince of Crime and also Batman’s most notorious bane.

Oscar History: Three elections, for Best Supporting Actor in Gladiator (2001) and also Best Actor in Walk the Line (2006) and even The Master (2013).

Awards period scorecard:

BAFTA Awards – Leading Actor (Winner)

Critics Choice Awards – Best Actor (Winner)

Golden Globes – Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama (Winner)

DROOP Awards – Male Actor in a Leading Role (Winner)

Image: Netflix

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

The Role: Cardinal Bergoglio, movie critic of Pope Benedict and also the male that would certainly end up being Pope Francis, informally referred to as “Cool Pope.”

Oscar History: This is Pryce’s very first election.

Awards period scorecard:

BAFTA Awards – Leading Actor (Nominee)

Golden Globes – Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama (Nominee)