20 Funny Pictures Made by Creative People

This is what happens when you fail the driving test. This man failed the driving test 13 times and his family made a joke and they got him this cake with a driver’s license on it, to at least have one, even if it is on a cake.

This man loves to laugh at himself instead of getting disappointed because of being bald. Look how amazing is his tattoo!

“It’s been 3 days since I replaced my sister’s goldfish with carrots.”

“My sister was in the building that exploded in NYC. Broken nose, broken ribs, a perforated lung, and she still has her sense of humor.”

“My dad makes my stepmom take pictures of him doing weird things when we have record-breaking low temperatures.”

“Troll dad level: awesome”

This cardiologist decorated their office in this clever way.

“I’m a marine biology student, and my cousins saw fit to give me blowfish slippers for Christmas. I thought you all deserved to know about them.”

“My wife and daughter are trying their best to help me recreate this moment.”

His colleagues are very caring and they like to joke.

“My friend who lost his leg this summer posted this on Facebook.”

“My wife wanted to let the pizza place know that they’re overdoing it with the advertising.”

“OK. So my brother got my ENTIRE FAMILY these plain black mugs… but when they get hot, they’re COVERED ENTIRELY IN MY MUG SHOT.”

“I’ve been using this as a water bottle for about a month now. I kind of love the judging eyes it gets me at the gym.”

“I called the cops a couple of weeks ago because a bottle of fermented grape juice exploded, and I thought it was a gunshot. Here’s what my friends did to my staircase for April Fools’…”

“My buddy has a good sense of humor.”

“My dad and his morbid sense of humor make their way to the family reunion.”

When they put a mirror in the box because you are the joke.

“Got my dad cushions with my face on them as a joke present. Turned out creepier than expected.”

“My coworker may have stolen my prank karma, but watching her take it down was plenty worth it.”

