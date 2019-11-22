10 Confident Celebrities Who Don’t Care About Others´ Opinion Regarding Their Weight

It is not easy to be a celebrity, all the eyes are always on you, some will admire you and others will criticize you especially when it comes to your weight. Below you will find 10 celebrities who will not give a damn about other people opinion regarding their weight.

Vin Diesel

In 201,5 a picture of Vin Diesel with a big belly popped up on the Internet and a lot of fans refused to believe it was genuine, but it proved to be true that’s exactly how Diesel looked in 2015; however, he managed to get back in shape very quickly.

Christian Bale

There are rumors saying that Christian Bale gained weight not because he gave up on himself but for a new movie part, which is not hard to believe, if we consider that in 2014 he lost 120 lb for his part in The Machinist, and then he gained 100 lb for Batman Begins.

Rihanna

Lately, Rihanna gained more than 20 lb and surprised all her fans but she doesn’t care about what people think or talk and she still shows up in revealing outfits.

Nelly Furtado

It will be hard to recognize Nelly these days. Perhaps the personal problems affected her weight and changed the appearance of a slim girl. About a year ago Nelly divorced her husband Demacio Castellon, for whom she left the show business.

Kesha

Several nervous breakdowns caused by her producer mocking her about her body weight made them take separate ways and now Kesha seems to enjoy her freedom.

Jennifer Love Hewitt

After giving birth to 2 children, Jennifer says that she will not lose weight anymore because she feels more feminine and happier than ever.

Steven Seagal

Steven was never a slim guy, not even when he was young but somehow due to the physical training, he kept his weight under control. In our day the actor weight is 285 which is a lot even for his height of 6ft 4in but it looks like Seagal doesn’t care too much about it.

Jessica Simpson

Jessica started her career with a perfect body shape; the singer had almost a modeling body, but in the past years she lost and gained weight, which makes us believe her current shape is probably not the final result.

Brendan Fraser

A painful break-up and physical injury affected both his professional life and his weight, unfortunately not in a good way; luckily, his talent stayed unchanged.

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly gained some pounds due to her pregnancy and didn’t manage to lose them; the singer states that she is very happy with the ways she looks and she doesn’t care about others´ opinion…