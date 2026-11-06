Zac Affleck Reveals Reasons Behind Jen Affleck’s Divorce

Whitney and Connor Leavitt: A Love Story in the Spotlight

Whitney Leavitt has certainly found her perfect match in Connor Leavitt. The couple tied the knot in 2016, embarking on a journey filled with love, joy, and challenges. Sharing three children, Sedona, Liam, and Billy, their relationship has blossomed in the public eye, where navigating life isn’t always easy.

Facing Challenges Together

Whitney, a Dancing With the Stars alum, has had to contend with her share of rumors, especially surrounding her husband’s sexuality. This was particularly highlighted during her Broadway run in May 2026 when she announced her departure from Mormon Wives. Addressing the rumors candidly, she remarked, “Do I need to put out a sex tape, or something? Like, trust me. We’re good. Everything’s fine,” on the Off the Vine podcast in October 2024. Whitney attributed some of the speculation to Connor’s past struggles, stating, “I think it’s because when we were going through our personal stuff… he struggled through a porn addiction.” She explained that a scene from the show where a friend makes a comment about confusion regarding Connor’s sexuality may have further fueled those rumors.

Stronger Than Ever

Amid the ups and downs, Whitney and Connor, who wed at the young ages of 23 and 22 respectively, have emerged stronger than ever. They celebrated a significant milestone in February 2026, renewing their vows on their tenth wedding anniversary. Reflecting on this special occasion, Connor shared with Brides, “It felt like our wedding day, as much as it was for us, it really felt like it was for our families. So we really want to do something to make it ours, and this felt like a really fun way to do it.”