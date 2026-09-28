Yung Lean and GENER8ION Ignite the 2026 VMAs with 'Storm II'

Yung Lean and GENER8ION stole the show at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards with a stunning live performance of their collaboration “Storm II.” This marked both artists’ debut at the VMAs, and they impressed the audience by recreating the choreography from the viral music video, originally crafted by renowned choreographer Damien Jalet.

The Performance Begins

As the performance commenced, Yung Lean made a bold statement by grabbing a Moon Person trophy and dramatically smashing it to the ground. This theatrical gesture set the tone for what would be an electrifying display that closely mirrored the music video, featuring Lean surrounded by a vibrant group of dancers clad in school uniforms. The choreography, a hypnotic spectacle designed by Jalet, captivated the audience, showcasing the group’s remarkable synchronization and energy.

A Show-Stopping Moment

After an impressive and meticulously coordinated dance segment, Lean stepped out of formation to deliver a unique flourish, playfully spitting a blue ice cream cone into the camera as the song drew to a close. This playful act added a layer of charm to an already dynamic presentation, much to the delight of the audience.

A Night of Nominations

“Storm,” the first installment of their two-part collaboration, received significant recognition at the awards, being nominated for four prestigious categories: Video of the Year, Best Long Form Video, Best Direction for Romain Gavras, and Best Choreography for Damien Jalet. Competing against an illustrious lineup of nominees, including Ariana Grande’s “Hate That I Made You Love Me,” Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might,” and Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia,” “Storm” faced stiff competition in the Video of the Year category.

Creative Minds Behind the Scenes