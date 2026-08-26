Your Ultimate Guide to Streaming the 2026 U.S. Open

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The U.S. Open has officially begun, showcasing some unexpected early twists. Jannik Sinner has been ruled out due to an injury, while Carlos Alcaraz, who recently recovered from a wrist issue, is ready to compete. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic continues to defy age, aiming for his 25th Grand Slam title. Alexander Zverev, fresh off winning his maiden Grand Slam at this year’s French Open, seeks to further add to his accolades.
How to Watch the U.S. Open
Tennis fans can catch the U.S. Open live on ESPN networks, with select matches also available on ABC. The tournament runs until September 13, with the men’s singles final taking place that day, and the women’s singles final scheduled for September 12. Notably, the women’s doubles finale will occur on September 11, and the mixed doubles final is set for August 26.
For streaming options, services that offer ABC and ESPN are essential. DirecTV is one reliable choice, featuring a five-day free trial. Alternatively, an ESPN Unlimited subscription, starting at $32 per month, allows streaming of every match, although it doesn’t offer a free trial.
U.S. Open Key Dates
Mark your calendars for the schedule of the last Grand Slam of the year. All times are in Eastern Time (ET).
Aug. 26
Mixed Doubles Championship – 9 p.m.
Aug. 30
First Round Starts
Sept. 2
Second Round Starts
Sept. 4
Third Round Starts
Sept. 6
Round of 16 Starts
Sept. 8
Quarterfinals
Sept. 10
Women’s Semifinals
Sept. 11
Women’s Doubles Championship (12 p.m.), Singles Semifinals
Sept. 12
Men’s Doubles Championship (12 p.m.), Women’s Singles Championship (4 p.m.)
Sept. 13
Men’s Singles Championship (2 p.m.)