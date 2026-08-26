Your Ultimate Guide to Streaming the 2026 U.S. Open

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The U.S. Open has officially begun, showcasing some unexpected early twists. Jannik Sinner has been ruled out due to an injury, while Carlos Alcaraz, who recently recovered from a wrist issue, is ready to compete. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic continues to defy age, aiming for his 25th Grand Slam title. Alexander Zverev, fresh off winning his maiden Grand Slam at this year’s French Open, seeks to further add to his accolades.

How to Watch the U.S. Open



Tennis fans can catch the U.S. Open live on ESPN networks, with select matches also available on ABC. The tournament runs until September 13, with the men’s singles final taking place that day, and the women’s singles final scheduled for September 12. Notably, the women’s doubles finale will occur on September 11, and the mixed doubles final is set for August 26.

For streaming options, services that offer ABC and ESPN are essential. DirecTV is one reliable choice, featuring a five-day free trial. Alternatively, an ESPN Unlimited subscription, starting at $32 per month, allows streaming of every match, although it doesn’t offer a free trial. best overall DirecTV’s extensive channel lineup and free trial make it one of the best live-TV streaming options. Its Sports Genre package features ABC, ESPN Unlimited, and additional sports channels like FS1 and FS2, ensuring access to all U.S. Open matches. best for sports Fubo offers a sports-focused streaming option with a five-day free trial, and its Sports + News package starts at $54.99 for the first month. This package includes ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, covering every match of the U.S. Open. best value Although ESPN Unlimited does not come with a free trial, its monthly cost is lower than many other live-TV streaming services. Subscribers gain access to all ESPN programming, including every match of the U.S. Open.

Mark your calendars for the schedule of the last Grand Slam of the year. All times are in Eastern Time (ET).

Aug. 26



Mixed Doubles Championship – 9 p.m.

Aug. 30



First Round Starts

Sept. 2



Second Round Starts

Sept. 4



Third Round Starts

Sept. 6



Round of 16 Starts

Sept. 8



Quarterfinals

Sept. 10



Women’s Semifinals

Sept. 11



Women’s Doubles Championship (12 p.m.), Singles Semifinals

Sept. 12



Men’s Doubles Championship (12 p.m.), Women’s Singles Championship (4 p.m.)

Sept. 13

