Will Packer Champions HBCU Fundraising and Voter Engagement Efforts

Producer Will Packer is amplifying his voice on political issues, taking a bold stance in a time when many celebrities remain reticent. Recently, he has actively participated in rallies and events, urging communities, particularly students, to engage in the political process.

Rallying for Change at FAMU

On October 23, Packer addressed a lively crowd at Florida A&M University (FAMU), his alma mater. Joined by Democratic candidates Angie Nixon and David Jolly, he emphasized the importance of voting in the upcoming midterm elections. Packer criticized the longstanding Republican dominance in Florida, which he argues has led to inadequate funding for FAMU and other essential initiatives.

Launching the Rattler Freedom Fund

During the rally, Packer announced the creation of the Rattler Freedom Fund, a private fundraising initiative aimed at supporting FAMU and, in the future, other Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). He highlighted the necessity of developing sustainable funding models that free these institutions from political pressures and reliance on state funding.

The Urgency of Political Engagement

Packer’s advocacy is motivated by recent developments in politics, particularly regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, and shifts in educational curriculums in Florida. He expresses a strong desire to push back against these trends. “I’m in a unique position because I work in Hollywood,” Packer remarked in an interview with Variety. “I have always said that my opinion is not any more important than anybody else’s, but it’s certainly not any less important.”

Acknowledging the risks associated with his political stance, Packer believes it is crucial to advocate for Black voter turnout in key battleground states like Florida, Georgia, and Texas. “Turnout is the key to electoral success, and turnout is about energy and excitement,” he said. “When we are excited, engaged, and come out as a community and let our voices be heard, it matters.”

A Call to Action for Disenfranchised Voters

Packer is determined to remind Black voters of their power, especially in light of the disenfranchisement many have felt over the past two years. He urges voters to take action by submitting their ballots by November 3. “I see there’s an opportunity in places like the governorship in Georgia, the governorship in Florida, the Senate race in both states that I’m very close to and states where I know that Black voter turnout is absolutely going to matter,” he said.

The Importance of Independent Funding for HBCUs

Discussing the ramifications of political control over educational funding, Packer pointed out the threats posed to institutions like FAMU. “This is not about Democrats versus Republicans. It is about HBCUs and saying we need to be able to fund our own purposes and aims and goals, independent of whoever may be in the governor’s house,” he stated. He emphasized the importance of creating an independent financing source for HBCUs, allowing them to thrive regardless of political dynamics.

A Personal Connection to FAMU

Packer’s commitment to FAMU is deeply personal. Graduating magna cum laude in 1996 with a degree in electrical engineering, he attributes much of his success to the foundation he received at the university. “If it was not for my HBCU experience, I wouldn’t be where I am. It’s where I found my voice,” he said. With the Rattler Freedom Fund, he aims to ensure that HBCUs continue to support the development of future leaders and thinkers.