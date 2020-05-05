Why Scott Disick Checked right into Rehab Then Left Days Later

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s previous companion and the papa of her kids, got in rehabilitation recently yet has considering that left after his picture at the center was dripped. While previous records mentioned that Disick looked into rehabilitation for chemical abuse, his legal representative informs TMZ that he got in to “work on his past traumas,” which include his mom’s and dads’ fatalities.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians celebrity that shares three kids with Kourtney Kardashian looked into rehabilitation recently yet has considering that left because he felt “betrayed” that his image at the therapy facility was dripped to journalism.

Disick had been remaining at a center in Edwards, Colorado, considering that last Tuesday. Although a variety of electrical outlets reported that Disick, 36, was looking for aid for chemical abuse troubles, his legal representative Marty Singer informed TMZ the fact celebrity and the business owner was tending to “past traumas.”

Singer informed the website, “To finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott decided to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas.”

Disick’s image being dripped is likewise an offense of HIPAA plan, the lawyer cases. The fact celebrity’s group thinks his image, which was taken upon check-in, was taken by personnel, which might result in a suit, TMZ records.

Disick and Kardashian dated on and off for many years after the very first conference n 2006. They have 3 kids with each other—Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5—and lastly split methods 2015. He has considering that proceeded with design Sofia Richie. E! News reported that Scott had “a lot of guidance” from Kourtney, that motivated him to obtain aid.