Why Michael Keaton Almost Rejected His Best Film Role

Credit: Far Out / YouTube Still

Michael Keaton, known for his tenacity in the acting world, nearly turned down a role that would become one of the highlights of his career. Throughout his extensive career, Keaton has delved into complex characters, often portraying figures fraught with darkness, whether it be as the iconic Batman or the troubled characters in Dopesick.

A Leap into Shakespeare

Contrasting with his usual fare, Keaton took a significant risk by participating in Kenneth Branagh’s 1993 film adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing. Despite the ensemble’s star-studded lineup, including renowned actors like Emma Thompson, Denzel Washington, and Keanu Reeves, Keaton initially hesitated, feeling a bit sidelined in his role as Dogberry, a character known for his comedic ineptitude.

An Open Mind Leads to Growth

Looking back on the experience, Keaton confessed, “That’s a movie where I said, ‘I can’t do this,’ and it ended up being probably one of my top five experiences ever.” His reluctance stemmed from the daunting challenge of tackling Shakespeare’s intricate language, an area where he felt ill-prepared.

However, Keaton’s experience turned out to be one of revelation. He credited Branagh for embracing his unconventional approach, stating that the director was “really hands-on.” As Keaton noted, stepping into the world of Shakespeare often felt alien, given his lack of training in the Bard’s language. “I had taken maybe one two-day Shakespearean class in my life, so I had no knowledge,” he recalled, describing how this endeavor pushed him to dive into unfamiliar territory.

A Transformative Experience

The filming of Much Ado About Nothing offered Keaton a unique blend of challenge and enrichment. Instead of enduring long hours in a trailer, he found himself immersed in a vibrant production that fostered personal growth and a fresh understanding of the craft. By the end of filming, he walked away with a newfound appreciation for Shakespearean dialogue and acting as a whole. “It changed my life and career in ways I couldn’t have predicted,” he concluded, humorously adding that he’d rather avoid the infamous ruffs of the period in future roles.