Why Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt did not have children while they were married

Jennifer Aniston has taken on the questions on motherhood all her life. The Friends alum, who has been married twice – with Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, hasn’t welcomed being a mother yet.

But she wanted to start a household, at the very least for a lot of parts of the very first decade of the centuries. Following her split with Brad, Jen confessed on several occasions that she intended to start a household. She maintained her prepare for beginning a family intact even in 2008, when The Morning Show was inquired about her strategies of having infants someday.

In an interview with Vogue, the starlet introduced, “I’ve claimed it numerous times: I’m going to have children. I feel in one’s bones.” Before that, in 2006, she responded to claims that she did not want a family throughout communication with Vanity Fair.

“A guy separating would never be charged with choosing a job over children. That pissed me off. I’ve never in my life started I didn’t want to have children. I did and I do, and I will! The women that inspire me are the ones who have jobs and kids; why would I wish to restrict myself? I’ve constantly intended to have kids, and I would never surrender that experience for an occupation. I want to have everything.”

However, the starlet’s plans for life changed by 2018. In an interview with Elle, the actress admitted the idea of having kids was “type of frightening.” She said, “We reside in a culture that messages females: By this age, you need to be wed; by this age, you should have kids. That’s a fairy tale. That’s the mold we’re gradually attempting to break out of,” before including the concept of having youngsters is “rather honestly, sort of frightening.”

“Some people are simply constructed to be partners and have infants. I don’t recognize how normally that pertains to me,” Jen added. “I do not feel a gap. I don’t. My marital relationships [to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux], they have been very successful, in [my] individual point of view. And when they come to an end, it was a selection that was made because we picked to be delighted, and sometimes joy didn’t exist within that plan any longer,” the starlet informed Elle at the time…

In an interview with InStyle, she lashed out at those blaming her for not embracing motherhood. “The misconceptions are “Jen can not keep a male,” and “Jen rejects to have a child because she’s egocentric and committed to her career.” Or that I’m sad and heartbroken,” she examined. “There is a stress on women to be mothers, and if they are not, after that, they’re regarded as damaged items. Perhaps my purpose in this world isn’t to procreate. Possibly I have other things I’m intended to do?” Jennifer stated in 2018.