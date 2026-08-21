Where to Score Austin City Limits Tickets Now

The highly anticipated Austin City Limits music festival is set to return to Zilker Park over two thrilling weekends this October, drawing fans from near and far. With single-day tickets for the first weekend already selling out, now is the time to secure your spot at one of the most iconic music events.

Exciting Lineup and Set Times

Austin City Limits has just unveiled the set times for the impressive roster of artists scheduled for both weekends. The festival will feature a blend of headliners, including Charli XCX, Turnstile, Lorde, Rüfüs Du Sol, Twenty One Pilots, and the xx, among others. The festival will unfold across seven stages, giving attendees plenty of tough choices to make as they plan their music-filled days. Notably, Friday headliners will differ between weekends, with Kings of Leon stepping in for Skrillex during the second weekend.

ACL Fest Nights

In addition to the main festival, ACL will also host separately ticketed ACL Fest Nights. These special events will feature acts such as Brandon Flowers, CMAT, Rodrigo Y Gabriela, and Lola Young at various venues throughout Austin.

Where to Buy Austin City Limits Tickets

If you are looking to purchase tickets, the official Austin City Limits website is the best place to start. However, it’s important to note that general admission tickets for Friday and Saturday during the first weekend are already sold out. Fans interested in attending the first weekend can join the official waitlist, while tickets for the second weekend are still available for all three days.

For those unable to secure tickets through the official channels, resale platforms like StubHub, SeatGeek, and VividSeats offer additional options. Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect in terms of pricing:

StubHub

On StubHub, general admission tickets for Friday start at around $254 for a pair, including fees. Three-day passes for either weekend are available, starting at $517.

SeatGeek

SeatGeek lists three-day passes for weekend one starting at $500. Single-day tickets for Friday begin at $250, while Sunday is the most affordable day at around $223. Additionally, users can save $10 on orders over $250 with the code ROLLINGSTONE10.

VividSeats

VividSeats is particularly popular for bulk ticket purchases, offering discounts on bulk orders. Prices for individual days start at under $200 for Sunday, along with a $30 discount on orders over $300 using the code RS30.

TicketNetwork

At TicketNetwork, general admission three-day tickets for the first weekend are approximately $520, with Friday tickets starting at $300. Sunday tickets can start at roughly $220, and customers can use the promo code RS150 for $150 off orders of $500.

Austin City Limits Festival Overview