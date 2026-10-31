What Door-to-Door Campaigning Taught Me Before the Midterms

As the midterm elections approach, I have spent weeks traversing the country, campaigning in various states and engaging with voters. From upstate New York to the Central Valley of California, and from northern Montana to southern Maine, I’ve knocked on doors and participated in rallies, hoping to gauge the political climate in this tumultuous year. My efforts with Third Act have connected me with hundreds of older Americans also committed to this fight, providing me with a broad perspective on the swing states during this critical political season.

Insights from the Ground

However, despite my extensive travels, predicting the outcome of Tuesday’s elections remains elusive. Most of the doors I approached belonged to Democrats or independents, while the houses filled with eager Republicans may have simply gone unnoticed. Notably absent were Republican doorknockers; perhaps the enthusiasm gap highlighted by analysts is indeed a reality. Yet, from my interactions, I walked away with several fundamental observations about the current state of our nation in 2026.

A Nation of Contrasts

First, it is clear that the United States is an enormous country, both geographically and socioeconomically. I canvassed in sweltering heat in Bakersfield and enjoyed mild autumn days in Lansing. Throughout my journey, I encountered voters from diverse backgrounds, including those who spoke only Chinese and Hispanic Americans hesitant about potential immigration enforcement. Even though this is not formally a national election, the pervasive sentiment is that Donald Trump is very much “on the ballot.”

Economic Realities

Secondly, the claim that the U.S. is the “richest nation on earth” falls flat in practice. While I did visit some affluent neighborhoods, the majority of homes I approached were modest, with many residents struggling to make ends meet. Areas with transient populations faced outdated voting lists and signs of disarray, such as cluttered yards and loud televisions. During canvassing efforts organized by groups like Seed the Vote, we asked residents, “What’s the issue that worries you most?” The responses overwhelmingly centered on the rising costs of food, gas, and healthcare.

Public Sentiment and Anger

This backdrop of economic struggle has fostered a palpable anger among the populace. Conversations flowed easily, revealing widespread frustration, particularly directed at Trump and the so-called “oligarchs.” In the past, figures like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg might have been viewed with a level of admiration for their successes. Now, however, they are often met with resentment, seen as contributing to systemic corruption in the pursuit of greater wealth. Political candidates like Texas Senate hopeful James Talarico are quick to tie these spending sprees directly to figures like Musk, recognizing the significant disdain they have garnered.

The Rise of New Issues

Additionally, an emerging issue in this election cycle is the controversy surrounding data centers—once an obscure topic now front and center in community discussions. In some rural areas, residents express concerns over environmental impacts like land and water pollution. Meanwhile, in suburban and urban regions, discontent with rising electricity rates has made data centers a proxy issue for broader frustrations with concentrated corporate power, often articulated by the phrase “tech bros.”

A Shift in Political Debate

Taken together, these elements suggest that if Democrats capitalize on the momentum hinted at by some polls, they might successfully reshape the national discourse. The current climate appears less about left versus right, and more distinctly about “top versus bottom.” This new perspective could redirect public anger towards more appropriate targets, beyond the culture wars that Republicans frequently utilize as distractions.

A Call for Accountability

If I were a freshly elected senator or congressman, my approach would be to prioritize practical actions concerning price stability rather than call for immediate impeachment proceedings. Americans are in favor of tangible solutions first and foremost. Nevertheless, I would initiate serious inquiries into the intertwining webs of power and influence that have become more pronounced in recent years. After canvassing hundreds of doors and making countless phone calls, it’s evident that the public is calling for transparency and significant change—they are ready to shed light on the deep-seated issues plaguing our system.