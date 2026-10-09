Watch the Epic Boxing Showdown: Iglesias vs. Zaren Live Online

Boxing fans are in for an exciting showdown this weekend as undefeated champions Osleys Iglesias and Oliver Zaren prepare to face off in a match for the IBF and IBO super middleweight titles. Scheduled for October 8 at the Théâtre Capitole in Québec City, Canada, the bout promises to deliver high-stakes action.

About the Fighters

Osleys Iglesias, known as “El Tornado,” has been steadily climbing the ranks since turning professional in 2019. With an impressive record of 15 fights, of which 14 ended in knockouts, Iglesias has established himself as a formidable presence in the ring. His aggressive yet calculated fighting style involves relentless pressure on opponents and capitalizing on openings, often leading to early-round victories. He claimed the IBO super middleweight title in 2022 with a sensational first-round knockout of Andrii Velikovskyi and has successfully defended it five times before adding the IBF title this year against Pavel Silyagin.

On the other hand, Oliver Zaren also comes into the fight with an undefeated record of 19-0-1. This Danish southpaw employs a tactical approach, focusing on wearing down opponents and accumulating points through strategic fighting. While 11 of his victories have come by decision, he’ll face a challenging environment against the aggressive style of Iglesias.

How to Watch Iglesias vs. Zaren Fight Online

For those eager to catch the Iglesias vs. Zaren fight live, streaming will be available on the sports platform DAZN. The main card kicks off at 7 p.m. ET, and viewers won’t need to purchase a pay-per-view ticket if they are already DAZN subscribers. Simply log in to your account to start streaming the fight as it unfolds.

New users can sign up for DAZN with two subscription options. The DAZN Standard plan, priced at $24.99 per month, provides access to over 185 fights per year, though some larger events may require separate PPV payments. Alternatively, the DAZN Ultimate plan costs $49.99 per month with an annual commitment, also featuring the same extensive fight library along with at least 12 included PPV events annually.