Watch Notre Dame vs. BYU Live: Free Streaming Details

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As college football fans gear up for a thrilling contest, No. 2 Notre Dame will face off against No. 8 BYU tonight at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, promising an exciting showdown between these top-ranked teams.

For viewers at home, ABC will broadcast the game, while ESPN will kick off its pre-game commentary from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET. Fans looking to stream the action can take advantage of free trials from platforms like DirecTV and Fubo, both of which carry ABC and ESPN.

Notre Dame heads into this matchup with an impressive 6-0 record and an active streak of 16 consecutive wins by double digits—boasting the longest such streak in both the FBS and the program’s history. BYU, with its unblemished 5-0 home record and current No. 1 ranking in the Big 12, will provide a formidable test for the Fighting Irish.

The last encounter between these rivals occurred four years ago, which Notre Dame won with a close score of 28-20, setting the stage for what fans hope will be another competitive game.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct. 17, as the Notre Dame vs. BYU game will air live on ABC, with a kickoff beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. MT.

Where to Stream Notre Dame vs. BYU Game Online Free

Cable cutters can still catch tonight’s game online by utilizing streaming services that include ABC in their channel lineup, such as DirecTV, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV. DirecTV offers a three-day free trial, while Fubo provides a five-day complimentary period to watch the BYU vs. Notre Dame game at no cost.

Additionally, those wanting to join the pre-game festivities with ESPN’s “College GameDay,” hosted by Rece Davis and featuring celebrity picker Steve Young, can easily find the channel on these platforms as well. EDITOR’S CHOICE DirecTV ABC is available in all of DirecTV’s core packages, from Entertainment to the well-rounded Premier with over 185 channels. The streamer treats all new subscribers to a five-day free trial, which you can use to watch Notre Dame play BYU at no cost. Packages start at $59.99/month with DirecTV’s $30-off deal for the first month. ANOTHER SOLID OPTION Fubo Fubo includes ABC in both its Pro and Elite packages and costs $63.99 and $68.99 for the first month, respectively, before reverting to the regular prices of $88.99 and $98.99. A five-day free trial is included, and you can continue your weekend of sports by streaming professional games like Jets vs. Patriots and Cowboys vs. Packers on ABC via Fubo. 100+ LIVE TV CHANNELS Hulu + Live TV Hulu + Live TV no longer includes a free trial, but you can get a 50% discount on your first month. That means you’ll pay $49.99 now and $99.99 every month thereafter. In addition to live TV, the streaming service also includes Disney+, ESPN, and, of course, Hulu.

Notre Dame vs. BYU: What to Know

The Fighting Irish are riding high with a recent victory over Stanford, crushing them with a score of 58-7. Meanwhile, BYU has secured significant wins, including a decisive two-touchdown victory over Iowa on October 9. This matchup is expected to showcase the capabilities of both teams, both of which possess top-10 defenses.

In the history of their encounters, Notre Dame holds a 5-2 advantage over BYU, adding extra motivation for both teams. Notable defensive players to watch include Notre Dame’s Leonard Moore, a first-round cornerback prospect, and linebacker Kingston Viliamu-Asa, who have both made headlines during this season. On the other hand, BYU’s standout defensive players are linebacker Cade Uluave and safety Faletau Satuala.