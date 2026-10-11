Watch Game 5: White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream Free

Tonight, the Cleveland Guardians will face off against the Chicago White Sox in a crucial Game 5 of their American League Division Series (ALDS) at Progressive Field in Cleveland. This winner-take-all showdown guarantees a spot for the victors in the American League Championship Series, where they will compete against the Tampa Bay Rays, who recently triumphed over the New York Yankees in a three-game sweep.

Where to Watch Guardians vs. White Sox Game 5 TV channel : TBS

: TBS Stream free : DIRECTV (free trial), Hulu + Live TV

: DIRECTV (free trial), Hulu + Live TV Date : Saturday, Oct. 10

: Saturday, Oct. 10 Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Fans can watch the game live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on TBS, which is available through most cable packages that include the network.

How to Watch Guardians vs. White Sox Online Free

If you don’t have cable, there are a few ways to stream the Guardians vs. White Sox game for free. Live TV streaming services provide options to watch the MLB playoff game online without a traditional cable subscription. DIRECTV

TOP CHOICE DIRECTV Your best bet is to use a live TV streaming service like DIRECTV, which offers a five-day free trial for new users. This allows you to livestream the Guardians vs. White Sox matchup online for free. After the trial, plans start at $59.99/month, giving you access to TBS and more than 90 other channels. BEST STREAMING BUNDLE Hulu + Live TV For the ultimate streaming experience, consider Hulu + Live TV. This service grants you access to the entire Hulu streaming library and 100 live TV channels, including TBS. Hulu is currently offering 50% off the first month, making it just $49.99, and it also includes access to Disney+ and ESPN Select at no additional cost.

Both DIRECTV and Hulu + Live TV enable viewers to stream the game on various devices like phones, tablets, computers, or smart TVs. While unofficial free streaming links may be available online, the only reliable and legal source for viewing the game is through TBS via these services.

White Sox vs. Guardians Predictions

The White Sox are looking to make a strong playoff run, backed by star players like Miguel Vargas and Munetaka Murakami, the emerging Japanese talent. Sean Burke will take the mound for Chicago in tonight’s pivotal matchup.

On the other hand, the Guardians haven’t secured a championship since 1948 and will count on players such as Chase DeLauter and Steven Kwan, alongside starter Gavin Williams, who proved invaluable in the previous game by securing the final three outs. Slightly favored by the betting odds, the Guardians hope to leverage home field advantage as they face their AL Central rivals tonight.