Watch Dream vs. Valkyries: Free WNBA Finals Livestream Guide

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The stage is set for an exciting showdown in the WNBA as the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries clash for the championship title. After dominating their respective semifinal matchups with strong sweeps, both teams have demonstrated impressive performance leading up to the Finals. Angel Reese and Rhyne Howard have been instrumental for the Dream, who triumphed over the 2024 champions, the New York Liberty, marking Atlanta’s first Finals appearance since 2013. Meanwhile, the Valkyries secured their spot by defeating the defending champions, the Las Vegas Aces, with a decisive 87-77 victory in Game 3.

How to Watch the Dream vs. Valkyries WNBA Finals

As the anticipation builds for the championship series, a significant topic of discussion has been the venue for Atlanta’s home games. Initially, it seemed like the Dream would host their matches at the 3,500-seat Gateway Center Arena. However, due to collaboration between the WNBA and NBA, the Dream will instead play at the larger 17,000-seat State Farm Arena, ensuring a bigger audience for this thrilling matchup.

The WNBA Finals series is set to commence on Saturday, Oct. 17, in Las Vegas, with games airing on NBC or USA. If you don’t have cable, there are various ways to stream the 2026 WNBA Finals, including options for watching the Dream vs. Valkyries games online for free.

Streaming Options for Dream vs. Valkyries WNBA Finals

Cord-cutters can catch the Dream vs. Valkyries games online through Peacock or any live TV streaming service that includes NBC and USA. If you’re seeking free streaming options, DirecTV offers a five-day free trial, allowing you to access games as part of their MySports Genre Pack alongside other larger streaming packages. Below are some detailed options: Free stream To stream the WNBA Finals for free, consider using DirecTV’s five-day free trial. This service includes NBC and USA in its MySports Genre Pack, and all streaming plans begin with this trial, along with discounts on your first month. As the official streaming partner for the 2026 WNBA Finals, Peacock provides live streams for all games. Although it doesn’t have a free trial, its plans begin at $12.99 per month for the Premium plan, which is affordable for fans. Sling TV features NBC and USA channels in its Blue and Orange + Blue packages, providing access to over 50 channels for a starting price of $45.99 monthly. Hulu + Live TV is another excellent option for streaming the Dream vs. Valkyries games. It features over 100 channels, including NBC and USA, and offers complimentary access to Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN Unlimited. The service costs $99.99 a year but includes a 50% discount on your first month.

2026 WNBA Finals Schedule

The Final series between the Dream and the Valkyries begins on October 17 and will conclude by October 31 if a seventh game is required. Below is the complete schedule:

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 17, 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Chase Center, San Francisco

Game 2: Monday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m. ET on USA

Chase Center, San Francisco

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m. ET on USA

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 24, 1 p.m. ET on NBC

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Game 5*: Monday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m. ET on USA

Chase Center, San Francisco

Game 6*: Thursday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m. ET on USA

TBD location

Game 7*: Saturday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m. ET on USA

Chase Center, San Francisco