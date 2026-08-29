Venice Film Festival Jury Press Conference Canceled for Cocktails

The Venice Film Festival is considering a significant change to its traditional format this year, with indications that the opening jury press conference may be scrapped due to scheduling conflicts. The festival, set to commence on September 2 with the world premiere of Danny Boyle’s “Ink,” has informed Variety that a welcome cocktail hour for press will take the place of the press conference, raising eyebrows amid the growing political pressure surrounding the event.

Concerns Over Political Climate

The decision to potentially forgo the press conference comes on the heels of last year’s event, which was heavily characterized by inquiries regarding Gaza. During that session, former jury president Alexander Payne expressed feeling “unprepared” to address questions about the conflict, leading to criticism regarding his perceived avoidance of the topic.

Voices from the Arts Community

Recently, an open letter signed by notable figures such as Nobel Prize-winning author Annie Ernaux, Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters, and filmmakers including Matteo Garrone and Isabel Coixet has called for the Venice Biennale and film festival to take “concrete action in support of Palestine.” The letter, organized by the Venice4Palestine collective, echoes demands made last year, when the group urged the event’s organizers to rescind invitations to actors Gerard Butler and Gal Gadot over their past support for Israel.

A Politically Charged Lineup

This year’s festival, according to artistic director Alberto Barbera, boasts what could be Venice’s “most political” lineup to date, featuring films that address pressing issues such as war, immigration, climate change, and diminishing political freedoms. The competition lineup has recently been bolstered by the addition of “NAZA,” a new documentary by directors Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, known for their work on “No Other Land.”

The Jury Composition