Unexpected Merch Inspired by 'Stupid Canadian Wolf Bird' Quote

In perhaps one of the most unexpected merchandising moves of the season, collectible company Youtooz has released a plush toy aptly named the “Stupid Canadian Wolf Bird,” inspired by a humorous moment from the hit series Heated Rivalry. The release marks a delightful tribute to a fan-favorite line that has resonated with viewers.

A Hilarious Moment Captured

In the first season of Heated Rivalry, a memorable scene unfolds at the cottage where Ilya Rozanov (played by Connor Storrie) finds himself startled by a strange sound emanating from the woods while he is with his maybe-boyfriend, Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams). In a moment of panic, Ilya imagines a nightmarish creature emerging from the shadows, only to discover that it is just a Common Canadian Loon. His unimpressed reaction, calling the bird a “stupid Canadian wolf bird,” has since become an iconic line among fans.

Youtooz Brings the Meme to Life

Thanks to a collaboration between Youtooz, Hot Topic, and Crave, fans can now snuggle up with their very own plush representation of this “wolf bird.” The newly launched nine-inch plushie is crafted from soft polyester material with ample stuffing, making it more cuddly than scary. Officially licensed merchandise from the series, it is a fitting keepsake for devoted followers of Heated Rivalry and the book series that inspired it.

Merchandise Boom Following Popularity

This plushie release coincides with a recent wave of Heated Rivalry merchandise, including a collection of themed T-shirts that have quickly gained popularity at Hot Topic. Fans can choose from several designs, including a T-shirt featuring Ilya Rozanov, which boasts a vibrant collage print, and another showcasing Shane Hollander with the colors and logo of the Montreal Metros. Supply is limited, with certain sizes in high demand already sold out.

More Than Just Plushies

The excitement doesn’t stop at plush toys. Additional merchandise includes sweatshirts featuring both Ilya and Shane with vintage-inspired prints of the players and their respective team motifs. These shirts and sweatshirts capture the essence of the series and offer fans a tangible way to connect with the characters they love.

Upcoming Season on the Horizon

As fans revel in the new merchandise, production on Heated Rivalry season two is already underway, having commenced in August. Scheduled to premiere next year, the new season will draw from Rachel Reid’s book, The Long Game, which continues the relationship saga between Shane and Ilya.