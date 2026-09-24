U2's 'Carnaval De Luz' Will Feature Dolly Parton's Final Vocal

After a lengthy wait of almost a decade for new music, U2 fans can finally rejoice as the legendary band announces the release of their forthcoming album, Carnaval De Luz, set to drop on November 12, as confirmed by Interscope Records.

Collaboration with Dolly Parton

A highlight from the album is the closing track, “Torn,” featuring a special duet with country icon Dolly Parton. This song has reportedly become Parton’s last recorded vocal performance, captured in June before her recent health struggles. Co-written by U2, Parton, and Johnny McDaid, “Torn” reflects on the complexities of fractured family relationships and includes pedal steel guitar contributions from acclaimed producer Daniel Lanois. Bono shared in a Rolling Stone interview that Parton “got out of her bed to sing this song,” showcasing her commitment and passion.

New Single and Musical Themes

In conjunction with the album announcement, U2 has released a new single titled “Silencio,” which is described as a “2mins 35second homage to early surf-punk insolence.” Bono explained that the collaboration with Parton stemmed from an initial discussion about a separate Irish folk project, which led to the poignant rewrite of “Torn,” focusing on a mother witnessing her family’s disintegration.

Exploring Spirituality and Resilience

The album cover features the band casually walking along a beach, a scene reminiscent of “Abbey Road.” The collection includes 12 tracks that delve into themes such as spirituality, friendship, freedom, and the endurance necessary to face adversity. Produced by longtime collaborator Jacknife Lee, the album features contributions from notable figures like Brian Eno and Martin Garrix, and additional production by Ryan Tedder on “Silencio.”

Video and Prolific Output

A music video for “Silencio” was filmed in Mexico City and directed by the Mexican-American duo known as Cliqua. In a statement, Bono encouraged listeners to “bring your purple socks, your broken hearts, your rose-tinted naivety” and embrace the musical journey. He expressed the need for louder drums and brighter melodies to combat the darkness in the world.

The Edge succinctly described the album as “a messy, provocative, sacred collection of songs,” mentioning the innovative use of flat-wound strings for the first time in a U2 recording. Although Carnaval De Luz is U2’s first full-length album in nine years, the band has remained creatively active, releasing two surprise digital-only EPs, Days of Ash and Easter Lily, earlier in the year, which adds up to a substantial total of 24 new songs for the band’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Track Listing

The complete track listing for Carnaval De Luz includes:

The Mirror Maker (Rosalía) If The World Is At War We Better Not Be The Greatest Show On Earth Torn (Feat. Dolly Parton)

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