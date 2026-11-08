Trump’s First Post-Election Interview: Watch ’60 Minutes’ Live Free

In a highly anticipated appearance, President Trump is set to sit down for his first official interview since the Democrats regained control of Congress following the recent midterm elections. The episode, which will air tonight at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, marks a significant moment as Democrats flipped over 40 House seats, posing a notable challenge to Trump’s MAGA movement and the Republican party.

How to Watch President Trump’s Interview on 60 Minutes

Conducted by 60 Minutes correspondent Ross Douthat at the White House, the interview was recorded just three days after the pivotal election results. Viewers can catch this one-hour special using any basic cable package that includes a local CBS affiliate. For those without cable, there are multiple options available to stream the show online.

Streaming Options for President Trump’s 60 Minutes Interview

If you’re looking to watch President Trump’s interview online without a cable subscription, several live streaming services are offering free trials that can be utilized for this purpose. TOP PICK DIRECTV offers live television streaming, including CBS. Plans start at $39.99/month, but you can take advantage of a free trial to watch the interview live tonight. EDITOR’S CHOICE Fubo allows you to stream CBS live and offers a free trial for new users, making it another convenient option to watch Trump’s 60 Minutes interview without a subscription. OFFICIAL STREAMER Paramount+ is the official streaming service for CBS shows, allowing you to watch the interview live. Subscriptions start at $8.99/month, but Amazon Prime members can access a rare free trial to use tonight.

Rumors of a major post-midterms interview with President Trump circulated following the election, and CBS was confirmed as the host network for this highly publicized 60 Minutes episode. This will follow a previous compelling installment featuring Patrick Clancy, who spoke publicly about his wife’s legal case, which ended in a mistrial.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SPEAKS WITH 60 MINUTES IN HIS FIRST SIT-DOWN INTERVIEW SINCE THE MIDTERMS Sunday 7/6c on CBS & streaming on Paramount+

— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 6, 2026