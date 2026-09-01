Trump's Disruptive Scheme for USPS Ballot Processing Exposed

A whistleblower from the United States Postal Service (USPS) has raised serious concerns about covert efforts by the Trump administration to overhaul the mail-in ballot verification system, potentially disenfranchising numerous American voters. According to a letter released by Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), the whistleblower has alleged that the administration plans to grant USPS extensive authority to reject mail-in ballots that state election officials have approved.

USPS as a Gatekeeper

The whistleblower’s disclosures suggest that, for the first time, USPS will take on a gatekeeping role, allowing it to refuse to mail out ballots based on a new and untested software system hastily implemented by the administration. “USPS will, for the first time, play a gatekeeping function and be in a position to refuse to mail ballots that state election officials have determined should be sent out,” the letter states. This comes on the heels of a Supreme Court ruling that allows the administration to proceed with mail-in voting restrictions outlined in an executive order signed by Trump in March.

Risks of Disenfranchisement

The executive order mandates that states must provide USPS with lists of voters eligible for return-by-mail ballots, giving the service the power to withhold mailings. The whistleblower warns that a single discrepancy in these lists could lead to mass rejections of ballots, affecting thousands of voters at once. “Not only is this system astonishingly untested, USPS has simultaneously implemented an impracticable zero percent failure rate,” cautions the letter. “If any one ballot in a large-volume batch cannot be verified against the Portal, all ballots in that batch will be rejected.”

Impractical Challenges for States

The consequences of this flawed system could burden state election officials significantly. The whistleblower indicates that states might have to retrieve thousands of ballots to address a single verification issue, introducing delays and complications. Moreover, there appears to be no established process for challenging ballot rejections, neither for state officials nor for voters.

Government’s Response

In a response to these serious allegations, White House Spokesperson Lauren Bis stated, “The process of building software to carry out this new verification check is neither complex nor unique for USPS since the Postal Service regularly uses bulk mailing and intelligent mail barcodes for a wide variety of large customers. Under President Trump, the federal government is working to ensure safe, transparent, and honest elections.” However, the White House did not provide answers concerning whether USPS would offer notifications to individuals whose ballots were rejected or allow challenges to these decisions.

Concerns Over Software Testing

The whistleblower’s report points to the rushed timeline in developing the new system, which was built within roughly three months, partially halted by court cases regarding the executive order’s constitutionality. “As a result of this rushed process, USPS has been unable to conduct tests of the Portal to ensure its proper functioning, troubleshoot problems, or distribute instructions on use to state election officials,” the letter outlines.

Political Context

Interestingly, Trump himself voted by mail in a special election in Florida earlier this year, despite frequently asserting that “mail-in voting means mail-in cheating.” While the GOP has linked mail and absentee voting predominantly with Democratic voters, nearly one in five registered Republicans also vote by mail. The administration’s restrictive plans could inadvertently disenfranchise their own voters.