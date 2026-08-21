Rosie O'Donnell Bids Farewell to Kimmel with a Trump Song

Rosie O’Donnell wrapped up her guest-hosting week on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a memorable musical performance aimed squarely at Donald Trump. Known for her long-standing criticism of the former president, O’Donnell infused her monologues with sharp jabs each night, culminating in a spirited tribute that showcased her comedic flair.

A Week of Witty Insults

Throughout the week, O’Donnell began each episode with cleverly crafted insults directed at Trump. On Monday, she referred to him as “Mango Mussolini,” while the following night, she dubbed him “President Oompa J. Loompa.” By Wednesday, he had transformed into “President Petty Roosevelt,” and on Thursday, she delivered a musical send-off dedicated to the “Hungry, Hungry Hypocrite in the White House.”

“Danny Boy” Meets Political Commentary

In a striking conclusion to her hosting stint, O’Donnell performed a parody of the classic folk song “Danny Boy,” a piece that resonates with her connection to Ireland. Infused with her characteristic humor, the lyrics offered a biting critique of Trump’s political performance:

“Poor Donny Boy, your polls, your polls are falling / Your reflecting pool is green as Mountain Dew / Your wig’s a mess, your ballroom is appalling / And with Iran, you bit off more than you can chew,” O’Donnell sang.

As she concluded her performance, she urged the former president to consider stepping down:

“But there’s a way to end this job / It’s time to use that stable genius brain / Since we all know you’ll never be Obama / Why not resign and make this country great again?”

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