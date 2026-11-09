Trump Responds to GOP Midterm Setbacks in J.D. Vance Interview

In his first sit-down interview following the midterm elections, former President Donald Trump discussed the Republican Party’s setbacks with 60 Minutes correspondent Ross Douthat. Reflecting on the party’s performance, Trump asserted, “Well, No. 1, I was not on the ballot.” He noted that his campaign efforts for various candidates did not yield the expected results and expressed that his presence on the ballot could have significantly altered the election dynamics.

Analysis of Midterm Outcomes

Trump attributed part of the Republican losses to various factors, including dissatisfaction with the war, rising gas prices, and an unexpected disenchantment with Israel among certain voters. “You had to transfer those voters, however, to candidates that they didn’t like,” he commented during the interview. This sentiment echoed the analysis shared by Vice President J.D. Vance, who outlined four pivotal issues that resonated with disillusioned Republicans: an end to the war, addressing inflation and cost of living, prioritizing American interests, and reevaluating the relationship with Israel.

Agreement with Vance’s Insights

When asked if he concurred with Vance’s analysis, Trump responded, “I don’t disagree with it,” while also indicating he wished Vance had addressed one crucial aspect. He emphasized the importance of his administration’s decision to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions, stating, “If they had a nuclear weapon during my term, I would be excoriated far worse than what’s happened.” He remained firm in his belief that this decision would be viewed historically as sound, despite any immediate political ramifications.

Messaging and Economic Performance

Trump defended the performance of the economy during his second term, contradicting polling data indicating widespread dissatisfaction. He suggested that the portrayal of the economy has suffered due to “bad messaging,” asserting, “We have historically good numbers. We have the highest stock market in history.” He criticized the media for not highlighting positive developments for Republicans, explaining, “The press doesn’t cover … positive news for Republicans.” He stressed the importance of communicating accomplishments directly to the public.

The Future of Republican Endorsements

The conversation also touched on the future of the Republican Party and potential endorsements for the next election cycle. When asked if he would endorse a nominee, Trump responded, “Probably. Not necessarily,” elaborating that he has a “tremendous bench” of candidates to consider. While he mentioned U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio as a “great” option, he refrained from naming others, saying, “I know ’em all, I like ’em a lot.” He expressed openness to influencing the election but acknowledged he might be better off remaining uninvolved.

Impeachment Concerns

On the topic of potential impeachment proceedings, Trump confidently questioned, “What have I done?” He pointed to what he viewed as the successful outcomes of his presidency during the past two years, stating, “I’ve had the best two years in the history of the presidency.”