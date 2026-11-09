Trump Reevaluates Immigration Policies After Promoting Stephen Miller

In a recent interview, President Trump sought to address the fallout from the midterm elections, which delivered a significant rebuke to his administration and the Republican Party. Aiming to reframe the negative narrative that followed the elections, Trump appeared on the CBS news program 60 Minutes. During the interview, he made several surprising admissions and defended his policies in a light that some Republican allies found unsettling.

Among the standout moments was Trump’s acknowledgment that his administration’s immigration policies might have been “too tough.” Responding to host Ross Douthat’s question about potential bipartisan initiatives with a Democratic majority, the president expressed a desire to collaborate on immigration reform. “I would love to do something on immigration,” he stated.

This marked a stark contrast to the stringent crackdown his administration has enforced, targeting undocumented immigrants, particularly from marginalized communities. When asked whether his immigration policies positively or negatively impacted his standing with voters, Trump attempted a balancing act. He touted a strong record for closing the southern border, claiming he received an “A+” for his efforts, while also acknowledging, “But a lotta people think it’s too tough.”

Reflecting on the complexities of public perception, Trump noted, “A lotta people would say that it’s great. But a lotta people think it’s too tough.”

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However, before assuming this interview signals a significant shift in Trump’s perspective, it’s important to note his history of contradictory statements regarding immigration. In the summer of 2025, he had even suggested exemptions for undocumented workers in essential sectors when industries lobbied for assistance, yet his administration’s policies remained aggressive.

Just days after the midterm elections, Trump made headlines again by appointing Stephen Miller, a key architect of his hardline immigration policies and known for his ultranationalist views, as his chief of staff. This move could potentially amplify Miller’s influence on immigration and other executive policy decisions, at a time when Trump seems preoccupied with personal projects rather than the governance of the nation.

The president’s comments sparked confusion and discontent among some Republicans and conservative influencers. Tomi Lahren, for instance, expressed her disappointment on social media, remarking, “I’m kind of confused because I voted for no endless wars and mass deportations but feels like I’m getting endless wars and amnesty… I hope I’m wrong.” She criticized the idea that long-time undocumented immigrants should receive leniency.

Meanwhile, Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire commented that “the policy was not too tough” and advocated for more deportations rather than fewer. He suggested that the focus should be on effective execution rather than dramatic media displays associated with immigration enforcement.

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Others in the conservative sphere echoed similar sentiments. Former January 6 participant Adam Christian Johnson stated his discontent with the direction he perceives Trump is taking, saying, “I’m out. This betrayal was too much.”