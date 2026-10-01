Trump Goes Off on Reporter: 'Not One Positive Inquiry'

In an intense Oval Office interview this week, President Donald Trump expressed his growing frustration with the media, claiming the press has failed to ask him any positive questions. As his poll numbers continue to decline ahead of the midterm elections, Trump launched into a tirade against a Time reporter, saying, “You haven’t asked me one f***ing positive question. All of this. What about this? What about that? What about that? What about this? All negative.”

Frustration with Media Coverage



The conversation escalated when Trump was asked about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s health and whether he should resign. Expressing disappointment over the negative portrayal of McConnell, Trump pivoted to criticize President Biden, asserting “Sleepy Joe gave pardons to everybody.” The exchange took a sharp turn as Trump questioned the reporter’s focus on White House renovations, insisting they should have asked about Venezuela instead. When the reporter pointed out that they had indeed discussed Venezuela earlier, Trump dismissed it, stating, “I don’t understand. I’m sitting here. I’ve done all this stuff. I took the White House and made it beautiful again.”

Disconnect from Public Concerns



Trump’s anger seemed to stem from a disconnection with public sentiment. When asked how he could justify the time spent on White House renovations amidst rising living costs, he described the White House as “a symbol of our greatness” and claimed that the renovations were at no cost to taxpayers. “For me, it’s relaxing,” he added, ignoring the ongoing cost of living crisis that has left many Americans struggling. A recent Associated Press-NORC poll indicated that only 17 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of economic issues.

Discontent with the Supreme Court



Trump also expressed dissatisfaction with the conservative-leaning Supreme Court, despite having appointed three justices during his presidency. When asked if he regretted these nominations, Trump answered, “Yeah. Yeah. What can I do? I put them in. They voted against me too often. I was very — I gave them the position of a lifetime, and they vote against me often.” His frustration was evident as he lamented that the justices, whom he expected to align with his agenda, had often diverged, while Democrats remained unified.

Comments on Foreign Policy



Amid discussions of foreign policy, Trump reiterated a contentious stance regarding Iran, claiming that “because by annihilating Iran, we’ve created peace in the world.” He threatened to eliminate the 90 million people of Iran, while also asserting that Israel and Saudi Arabia would face dire consequences if he were not in office. When confronted about his earlier claims that the Iran war would conclude swiftly, Trump deflected blame onto the press: “But we have the capability to go far longer than that.”