Trump Celebrates as GOP Abandons Pete Hegseth Impeachment Effort

The impeachment efforts against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have been derailed—for now—by a Republican majority in the House of Representatives. This development comes amidst controversies surrounding Hegseth’s tenure as one of Donald Trump’s staunchest Cabinet members, notably marked by an ongoing and contentious war against Iran.

House Republicans Block Impeachment Resolution



On Tuesday night, the House voted 211-204 to advance the impeachment resolution to committee, effectively stalling any immediate action. With Republicans controlling the committees for the remainder of the year, the measure is likely to gather dust. The absence of eleven Democratic representatives from the vote, which included notable names such as Nancy Pelosi and Julia Brownley, deprived the party of a potential significant victory after the midterm elections. Seven Republicans also missed the vote.

Causes for the absences included congestion caused by a Democratic event, as reported by Axios.

Hegseth was at risk of becoming only the second Secretary of Defense to be impeached, following Secretary of War William Belknap in 1876, and the third Cabinet member overall, after Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas faced impeachment in 2024.

Thomas Massie’s Impeachment Articles



Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) initiated impeachment proceedings shortly after the midterm elections, submitting a resolution that included eight articles of impeachment. These articles outlined alleged violations such as breaches of the War Powers Agreement of 1973, negligence in minimizing civilian casualties, and conducting extrajudicial killings.

“I hope Hegseth addresses the eight articles of impeachment,” Massie stated on Monday, expressing skepticism that the Secretary would address the allegations and referencing a prior speech by Hegseth that had garnered widespread criticism.

Hegseth Stands Firm Against Impeachment



In response, Hegseth called a press conference, asserting, “This is not about me,” and suggested the impeachment efforts were an attack on America’s servicemembers. Following the resolution’s blockage, both Hegseth and Trump celebrated the outcome, with Trump posting on social media that the Democrats’ attempt to impeach Hegseth had “miserably FAILED!” and touting the successes of U.S. military initiatives.

The Department of Defense even shared an AI-generated image of Massie in tears, further highlighting the tensions around the impeachment proceedings.

Hegseth’s Tenure as “Secretary of War”



Hegseth, formerly a Fox News host and an infantry officer in the Minnesota National Guard, has rebranded the Department of Defense as the “Department of War” under Trump, pushing for policies he views as critical to strengthening military masculinity. His tenure has seen significant changes, including a push for a more “lethal” and “AI-first military,” altered fitness and grooming standards, and a rejection of what he terms “wokeness.”

“We are no longer the woke department or the weak department,” Hegseth asserted last month, reinforcing his mission to reshape the military culture.

A Growing Rift over Hegseth’s Policies



Hegseth’s role in escalating U.S. military involvement in conflicts, particularly against Iran, has drawn fire from both Democrats and some Republicans. Critics, including Massie, have pointed to specific incidents, such as airstrikes in international waters that resulted in civilian casualties, as grounds for impeachment.

Another significant allegation involves Hegseth’s intimidation of Senator Mark Kelly over the senator’s comments urging U.S. servicemembers to disobey unlawful orders. This interaction led Massie to argue that it infringes on Kelly’s First Amendment rights.

The division extends beyond impeachment, with some Republican senators, like Joni Ernst, expressing concerns about potential deception within the Pentagon and showing openness to examining Hegseth’s actions more closely.

The Future of Hegseth’s Political Standing

