Top AirPods Alternatives of 2025: Our Expert Reviews

As the wireless earbud market continues to evolve, discerning users are seeking the best AirPods alternatives of 2025, tested for performance and comfort. While Apple’s AirPods remain popular, many are looking for options that excel in battery life, design, or workout-readiness. This guide examines top contenders that offer unique benefits, catering to diverse preferences and needs.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a reason AirPods, particularly the Pro model, are the default choice for many iPhone users. They’re compact, comfortable, and have excellent audio and call quality. However, plenty of alternatives offer compelling reasons to make a switch. Whether you’re seeking better battery life, a less common design, or earbuds more suited for workouts, there’s a wide array of excellent choices to explore.

How We Picked the Best AirPods Alternatives

In our quest for the best AirPods alternatives of 2025, we put dozens of wireless earbuds through rigorous testing. From budget-friendly options to unique clip-on models, our approach was comprehensive. Recognizing that no single pair of earbuds suits everyone, we focused on options that fill gaps left by AirPods, such as design, battery life, and fit. Many selections also include customizable EQ in their apps, a feature not available with AirPods.

While several earbuds boast a similar stemmed design, our picks are not AirPods “dupes.” Compatible with iPhones, these options cater to diverse needs. For those seeking solutions specifically for Android, refer to our detailed guide.

The Best AirPods Alternatives

Bose QuietComfort Ultra

Our top choice is the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, featuring exceptional ANC and a secure fit superior to AirPods. These earbuds provide customizable noise cancellation with up to 10 levels, supported by four personalized modes. The design includes interchangeable stability bands to ensure a snug fit.

Though the battery life isn’t a standout feature and the price is steep, the audio quality and comfort make them an excellent AirPods alternative. Keep an eye out for the second generation, expected later this year.

Nothing Ear (a)

For a stylish yet budget-friendly option, consider the Nothing Ear (a). These earbuds flaunt a statement-making design with transparent plastic and come in three colors: white, black, and yellow. They combine lovely sound quality with an impressively compact case.

The feature-rich app for iOS and Android allows users to adjust controls and EQ settings. While the ANC-enabled battery life could be better, the Ear (a) offers excellent value at a regular price of around $100.

Beats Fit Pro Earbuds

If you need a workout-friendly design, the Beats Fit Pro earbuds are a must-consider. Providing excellent noise canceling, notable audio performance, and a secure fit thanks to in-ear wings, these are perfect for gym enthusiasts.

The case is somewhat bulky, and they are priced higher, but their seamless connection with Apple devices and an Android app make them versatile. Additional features include spatial audio and transparency mode, ensuring awareness during outdoor activities.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC

Battery life seekers will find the Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds appealing. They offer excellent battery life, providing up to 10 hours on a single charge and 50 hours with the case. While the design is bulky, the earbuds offer good ANC and convenient tap controls.

Priced at $99, these earbuds are an affordable alternative to AirPods, featuring a feature-rich app for customization and Google Fast Pair for Android users.

CMF Buds Pro 2

For a unique design, the CMF Buds Pro 2 stand out with their playful aesthetic and an unconventional rotating dial case for playback and volume control. Despite being a budget option, these earbuds offer considerable value and comfort.

Controlled through the Nothing app, they allow a generous range of customization. Although audio quality and build might not match premium earbuds, their price of around $70 makes them an attractive choice for those prioritizing budget considerations.

Explore these best AirPods alternatives of 2025, tested for their unique offerings and suitability. Whether for style, function, or cost-effectiveness, these earbuds provide a fitting match for various preferences.