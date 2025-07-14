Tommy Paul’s Romantic Proposal to Paige Lorenze Thrills Fans

Tennis star Tommy Paul has taken a significant step off the court, as he recently got engaged to Paige Lorenze. The couple, who have been dating for nearly three years, celebrated their engagement on the picturesque island of Nantucket, a setting that added a romantic backdrop to the memorable occasion. Fans and followers were delighted by the news, which quickly spread across social media.

A Picture-Perfect Proposal

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze shared the exciting engagement news through a joint post that beautifully captured the special moment. The couple, both dressed in elegant white ensembles, embraced by the shoreline, exuding an aura of happiness. Paige wore a long, crocheted dress with effortless beach waves, while Tommy opted for dark jeans and a crisp white linen shirt. Both appeared relaxed and happy, barefoot in the sand, truly savoring the moment.

In the photographs shared, Paige can be seen with her hand gently resting on Tommy’s, flaunting her stunning solitaire emerald cut diamond ring. Another image shows Tommy lifting Paige in a loving embrace, both beaming with joy. The post was aptly captioned with a simple “Forever” and a white heart emoji, embodying the couple’s commitment to each other.

Celebrations Continue at CRU Oyster Bar

The engagement festivities continued at the renowned CRU Oyster Bar, where the couple celebrated with friends and family. Paige took to her Instagram Story to share snippets of the lively party. Transitioning from her beach look, Paige donned a chic satin dress, complemented by a white rose detail at the nape of her spaghetti halter neck. This stylish change captured the essence of the joyous occasion, highlighting the couple’s excitement and the support from loved ones.

A New Chapter Begins for Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze

The engagement marks a new chapter for Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze, both of whom are stepping into this exciting phase with love and anticipation. As they prepare for their journey together, supporters of the couple eagerly await more glimpses into their lives. The engagement not only brings personal joy to the couple but also adds to Tommy’s illustrious career, showcasing another side of the tennis player that fans admire.