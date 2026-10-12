Tom Cruise's Digger Risks Massive $245 Million Loss at Box Office

Tom Cruise‘s latest film, “Digger,” is facing a significant financial setback, with projections indicating a potential loss of $245 million at the box office. Despite being one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Cruise’s latest endeavor has not performed as expected, drawing parallels with another underperforming film, “The Social Reckoning.” Both films are struggling to connect with audiences and achieve commercial success.

“Digger” Faces a Tough Second Weekend

“Digger” experienced a dramatic drop in ticket sales, plummeting by 60% during its second weekend. This sharp decline signals troubling signs for the film’s overall profitability, raising concerns among its producers and stakeholders about the future of the project.

Celebrity Support Amidst Criticism

Despite the poor reviews and challenging box office performance, several high-profile figures, including Anne Hathaway, have expressed their support for “Digger.” Hathaway’s backing contrasts sharply with the criticism that the film has received from various corners of the media. Many have pointed out that while the film may have its supporters, the overwhelming response from critics has been less than favorable.

The Battle Against Negative Reviews

Critics have had a strong influence on public perception, leading to discussions about the accountability of Hollywood in releasing films that resonate with audiences. Some commentators have argued that the industry is out of touch with what viewers want, which may explain the backlash against “Digger.”

Moving Forward