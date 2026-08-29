Tom Cruise and Anne Hathaway Team Up for 'Days of Thunder' Sequel

In an exciting development for fans of classic racing films, Tom Cruise has officially confirmed the sequel to the iconic 1990 movie Days of Thunder. Joining him in this highly anticipated follow-up is Anne Hathaway, who will take on a pivotal role in the story.

Announcement at Daytona International Speedway

The announcement was made by Cruise and Hathaway during a special event at the Daytona International Speedway, home of the famous Daytona 500. The pair stood in front of a scuffed-up, lime green NASCAR, revealing plans for a Summer 2028 release.

Hathaway’s Delightful Quip

Despite speculation that production would be fast-tracked, Hathaway, who is pregnant, humorously commented in the announcement video, “I’m gonna have this baby, then we’re gonna make this movie.” This adds a personal touch to the enthusiastic news as she prepares for motherhood while embarking on this cinematic journey.

Plot Details and Production Team

In the sequel, Cruise will reprise his role as NASCAR driver Cole Trickle. Hathaway will play a team owner and engineer, bringing a fresh dynamic to the film. Production will be overseen by Cruise alongside veteran producer Jerry Bruckheimer and Tommy Harper. Jonathan Levine is set to direct, and the screenplay will be penned by Will Staples.

Technical Aspects and Release Information

For moviegoers eager to experience the adrenaline of racing, the sequel will be shot in IMAX, ensuring an immersive experience. It is scheduled for an exclusive theatrical release on June 2, 2028, and will be available in advanced formats such as Dolby Cinema and 4DX, as reported by Variety.

A Legacy Continues