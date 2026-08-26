Todd Black Honored as First-Ever Career Producer at Virginia Film Festival

Renowned producer Todd Black is set to receive the inaugural Career Producer Honor at the upcoming 39th annual Virginia Film Festival, taking place from October 21-25 in Charlottesville. This new accolade underscores the significant artistic contributions of accomplished producers in the film industry.

Honoring Todd Black’s Impact on Cinema

The Virginia Film Festival (VAFF) has launched the Career Producer Honor to recognize the vital role of producers in filmmaking. This initiative is supported by a new endowment created by VAFF Advisory Board member Julie Lynn and her sister, Amy Quinn, to celebrate the creative contributions producers make to the films audiences cherish.

Engagement with the Festival

As a part of the award festivities, Black will engage in a series of screenings and programs at the festival, including a presentation of “The Social Reckoning.” This event will feature a live conversation between Black and director Aaron Sorkin, enhancing the audience’s understanding of the filmmaking process. Black is known for producing the sequel to “The Social Network,” in collaboration with industry luminaries Stuart M. Besser, Peter Rice, and Sorkin.

A Celebration of Legacy and Storytelling

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate the legendary work and new films from producer Todd Black with our first Career Producer Honor,” said VAFF Executive Director Jody Kielbasa. Black’s extensive portfolio ranges from critically acclaimed films such as “The Pursuit of Happyness,” “The Upside,” “Hope Springs,” “Southpaw,” and “Fences,” which earned him a Best Picture nomination in 2017. His tenure as president of production at Mandalay Entertainment saw the successful creation of titles like “Donnie Brasco” and “Seven Years in Tibet.” In 2000, he co-founded the Escape Artist production banner with Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch.

A Thoughtful Tribute