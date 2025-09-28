Tilly Ramsay Reveals Gordon’s Ultimate Cooking Secret and Her Hack

In the culinary world, Tilly Ramsay has made a name for herself, not just as the daughter of renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, but as a talented cook in her own right. On her new Prime Video show, Dish It Out, Tilly shares a wealth of knowledge, including her father’s top cooking tip and her own best kitchen hack. This blend of family insight and practical advice gives viewers an exciting glimpse into both her kitchen and personality.

The Joy of Cooking with Family Insights

Tilly Ramsay’s show, Dish It Out, explores an array of food topics from viral trends to much-loved family recipes. Her dynamic presence, combined with celebrity guests, creates an engaging atmosphere. Despite her celebrity background, Tilly emphasizes her approachability and willingness to share her culinary wisdom.

Kitchen Essentials from the Ramsay Household

When asked about her kitchen must-haves, Tilly Ramsay shares several indispensable tools. Essential items such as sharp knives, non-stick frying pans, and a meat thermometer are at the top of her list. According to her, these basics are vital for any home cook aiming for success in the kitchen.

Gordon Ramsay’s Top Cooking Tip

One of the most valuable pieces of advice Tilly Ramsay shares comes straight from her father, Gordon Ramsay. His top cooking tip involves maintaining simplicity and precision in the kitchen, ensuring that every dish is crafted with care and clarity. It’s a philosophy that underscores the importance of mastering basics before moving on to more complex culinary endeavors.

Tilly’s Best Kitchen Hack

Tilly is also passionate about a gadget that has become a staple in many kitchens: the air fryer. “I am obsessed with my air fryer,” she says. This versatile tool serves as an extra mini oven, perfect for cooking a Sunday roast or crisping up dishes like roast potatoes. Tilly even explores its dehydrate mode to create homemade beef jerky, showcasing its multifunctionality.

Through her unique perspective and expertise, Tilly Ramsay not only shares Gordon Ramsay’s top cooking tip but also her own best kitchen hack. Her show offers viewers a fresh take on cooking, blending family heritage with modern culinary trends.