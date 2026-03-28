Tiger Woods Faces DUI Charges Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods, a legendary figure in golf, once again finds himself in the headlines for a legal issue following a serious car accident. The incident, which involved a rollover crash and subsequent charges, has added another chapter to the complex narrative of Woods’ off-the-course struggles. In recent years, the athlete’s encounters with law enforcement have sparked extensive media scrutiny, with this latest event further elevating public interest in his personal life.

Details of the Incident

The recent car crash took place in Jupiter Island, Florida. According to authorities, Woods was driving his Land Rover when he clipped the backend of a truck’s trailer. This collision led to his vehicle rolling over, prompting the police to charge him with driving under the influence. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reported that Woods caused property damage and refused to submit to a urinalysis, though he did take a breathalyzer test, which registered no alcohol presence.

Police Response and Woods’ Condition

During a press briefing, officials stated that Woods exhibited signs of impairment at the scene. He underwent “in-depth roadside tests” and reportedly cooperated, explaining his prior injuries and surgeries. While both Woods and the other driver were not injured, the authorities emphasized the incident had occurred only hours earlier.

History of Car Accidents and Legal Issues

This latest event marks at least the third notable car-related incident involving Tiger Woods. In February 2021, Woods sustained multiple leg injuries after his SUV veered off a Los Angeles road. Earlier in 2017, he was arrested near his Jupiter home for suspicion of DUI, attributed to medications taken for post-surgery pain. Subsequently, Woods pled guilty to reckless driving in exchange for dismissing the DUI charge.

Response and Ongoing Investigation

As of now, representatives for Woods have not responded to requests for comment regarding the latest charges. The sports icon remains in custody, held for a minimum of eight hours before potential release on bond. The unfolding developments continue to keep Woods’ legal challenges in the spotlight.