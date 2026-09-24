The Mysterious Vanishing of Princess Diana’s Second Wedding Dress

Princess Diana’s wedding dress remains one of the most iconic gowns in fashion history. However, few are aware that she had a second wedding dress that was kept a secret not only from the public but even from the bride herself. This alternate gown, which ultimately disappeared before it could be revealed, has recently been brought back to life through a recreation, allowing for a glimpse into what this hidden piece looked like.

Diana’s Second Wedding Dress Was a ‘Complete Secret’

When fashion designers David and Elizabeth Emanuel were commissioned to create Diana’s wedding dress for the grand ceremony on July 29, 1981, at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, they took extraordinary measures to ensure the design remained confidential. In order to protect the element of surprise, they crafted a second dress in secret. “At the time, we wanted to make absolutely sure that the dress was a surprise. Had the secret of the real dress got out, it’s possible that Diana would actually have worn this one,” Elizabeth explained in an interview with People.

“We didn’t try it on Diana. We never even discussed it,” she added. The choice to keep the second dress a secret was a decision aimed at ensuring their own peace of mind amidst the pressure of royal expectations. In a video for People, Elizabeth mentioned, “I was a bit neurotic at the time of the making of the royal wedding dress and I thought, what happens if somebody breaks in and steals the dress or something spills or there’s a fire… I wanted to be prepared for any emergency, and we set about making this other dress.”

Confirming that “Diana never knew” about the existence of the second gown, Elizabeth stated, “I didn’t want to worry her, so we never showed it to her. We never talked about it. It was [a] complete secret.” The fate of this alternate dress took an unexpected turn when it mysteriously vanished. Elizabeth later revealed to Hello! in 2023 (via WWD), “It just disappeared.” She elaborated to People, saying, “The original one is just gone because after we realized that we wouldn’t have to use it… it ended up on some sample rail somewhere because it was unfinished, so the replica is the only one that exists.”

The Alternate Dress Featured Stunning Details

Recreating the spirit of the original gown, the second dress, which was revealed to the public in 2011 and formally showcased in 2023, was constructed from ivory silk taffeta. It bore similar design elements, including the same ruffles around the neckline, but omitted the signature lace found on Diana’s famous gown. WWD noted that the alternate dress also featured scalloped details along the hemline and sleeves, with tiny pearls sewn onto the bodice.