The Most Important 9 Reasons to Start Running Every Day

Running has a very big impact on your life and health if you start practicing it every single day. It does not only help you to lose some weight, but it is also free and it does not need that much equipment. There are a lot of reasons why you should start running, and we decided to tell you about the most important ones:

Running strengthens your heart and makes your heart as a muscle become stronger. It also increases your number of blood cells and the number of capillaries. If your heart is well-trained, it will pump much larger amounts of blood per cycle than an untrained one would. An increased blood flow leads to an increased capacity of the muscle to use the oxygen that gets to them. It is the perfect way to get rid of stress and of all the tension your body accumulated during the day. It is the easiest way to happiness, because when you work out, your body releases endorphin, a hormone also known as “happiness hormone”. When the concentration of endorphin increases, you experience a slight feeling of euphoria. Mental activity increases. Running makes your brain work better, and while you are actually running, your brain may come up with some amazing ideas for problems you thought not to have a solution. By regularly running you increase your immunity, reduce cholesterol and hunger, and also improve your intestinal motility. It is not important when you run. When your hormone level is slightly higher, a run will return your body back to normal. And after a long day at work, it can help you relax and recharge. Studies have shown that running helps with the partial regeneration of your liver cells. Regular running has a big impact on your musculoskeletal system, and it also prevents degenerative joint disease or osteoarthritis…