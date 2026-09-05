The Jamaican Riddim Reshaping 2000s Hits and Arab Pop

Karol G is making waves in the Latin music scene with her club-ready track “BbY WOW,” which is featured on her latest album No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto. In an August interview with Rolling Stone, she revealed her intention for the song: to create an emotional yet infectious beat that would get people dancing. It seems her vision has come to life, as the song is currently leading the charts across major platforms.

Featuring Spanish acts Judeline and Rusowsky, “BbY WOW” has rapidly gained momentum since its release, topping the Billboard Hot Latin chart, Apple Music’s Global 100 chart, and Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart. The track has amassed over 78 million streams on Spotify and 21 million views on YouTube, solidifying its status as a viral hit.

The song’s success can be attributed in part to its clever sample of the “Coolie Dance Riddim,” an iconic dancehall beat from the early 2000s that resonates with millennial fans. About 30 seconds into the track, listeners will recognize the distinct drum pattern that propelled the original riddim into global prominence.

Created by the legendary Jamaican producer Cordel Skatta Burrell in 2003, the “Coolie Dance Riddim” was showcased in several influential releases, including Greensleeves Rhythm Album #45: Coolie Dance and Coolie Skank, featuring notable artists like Sean Paul and Bounty Killer. This riddim quickly became the sound of 2004, with tracks like Nina Sky and Jabba’s “Move Ya Body” and Pitbull and Lil Jon’s “Culo,” also contributing to its widespread appeal.

Artists continued to embrace the “Coolie Dance Riddim” throughout the 2000s, leading to hits from names like Lumidee and Fatman Scoop, while Latin artists including Jr Ranks and Angel y Khriz put their own spins on the beat with tracks like “Dale Candela” and “Na De Na.”

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While the usage of the “Coolie Dance Riddim” dwindled after 2009, its resurgence in recent years has seen artists from outside the Caribbean explore its potential. Alongside Karol G, Argentine artist Ms Nina utilized a slowed-down version in her 2019 album intro, while Spanish rapper Cruzzi added a lo-fi twist to the riddim in his 2023 track “Movezz en Silencio.” Kehlani is also set to give the riddim an R&B flavor with her upcoming single “After Hours.”

The revitalization of the riddim is evident in Turkey, where four separate artists have contributed their takes. Tracks like Sefo and Demet Akalın’s “Yerinde Dur” and Lvbel C5’s “DOĞUŞTAN BERİ HAKLIYIM” have racked up hundreds of millions of views, showing the riddim’s ability to cross cultural barriers.

French DJs HUGEL and SOLTO jumped on the “Coolie Dance Riddim” for their 2025 global house hit “Jamaican (Bam Bam),” further highlighting its widespread appeal. In the Arab pop scene, the riddim has influenced several recent hits, including DYSTINCT’s viral “YAMA” and Amr Diab’s “Baba.”

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The enduring nature of the “Coolie Dance Riddim” can be attributed to its versatility. Burrell himself notes, “At the end of the day as a Jamaican, my creativity will always be heavily influenced by my culture.” This adaptability has made the riddim a beloved staple across genres. Katelina “La Gata” Eccleston, a Latin music expert, observes that artists are drawn to the riddim’s nostalgic roots, particularly millennials who remember its initial debut.

Moroccan artist DYSTINCT recalls first encountering the riddim in his childhood, and when he had the chance to create something new, he jumped at the opportunity. “The riddim is usable in so many different styles and it’s timeless,” he states, highlighting its impactful resurrection in modern music. His track “YAMA” has quickly become a significant success, amassing substantial views and streams.

Similar sentiments are echoed by Dana Salah, who blended elements of Arab dabke music with the “Coolie Dance Riddim” in her track “Wedding Riddim.” She contends that the riddim’s joyful and playful identity allows every artist to find their own unique voice within it, which is key to its longevity.