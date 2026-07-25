Karol G’s Bold ‘Matadora’ Anthem Launches Stadium Tour Celebration

Colombian superstar Karol G is making waves as she kicks off her highly anticipated Viajando Por El Mundo tour, premiering her bold new track “Matadora” in Chicago. Just before the tour’s launch at Soldier Field, Karol teased the release of the song with a colorful Instagram video that prompted one million comments, confirming fans’ excitement and paving the way for its unveiling during the live show.

Karol G’s Bold Return

In the teaser clip shared on Instagram, the artist exudes glamour in an oversized white hoodie, flanked by dancers sporting similar eye-catching attire. “Those little eyes, what is it baby? Don’t look at me like that,” she says in Spanish, setting the stage for a vibrant performance as flashing neon lights accompany the beat drop. The teaser not only showcases her star power but also teases elements from the song’s lyrics, delivering a spectacle that left fans wanting more.

A New Era for the Artist

“Matadora” marks a significant step in Karol G’s career, coming on the heels of months of speculation about her next artistic phase since the release of her 2025 album, Tropicoqueta. After announcing her tour in April and hinting at surprises during her historic Coachella set, the anticipation grew as Karol declared, “If you think you’ve already seen it all, remember that La Bichota always surprises you,” while aligning her promotion with the bold blue hues visualized in the “Matadora” teaser.

Inspiration Ahead of the Tour

Speaking on Vogue’s “The Run-Through” podcast, Karol shared that her preparations for the global tour have been creatively invigorating. “Summer has been looking like rehearsals and creating at the same time,” she said, expressing her excitement about returning to the studio. “I’ve been so inspired doing music since November,” she added, hinting at the artistic growth she has experienced.

Historic Milestones

As she embarks on this global tour, which includes 39 dates across North America, South America, and Europe, Karol G is poised to make history as the first Latina artist to headline stadiums in Europe. This groundbreaking achievement cements her status as a formidable force in the music industry. “I’m waiting for people to see what we pull out together,” she said, reflecting her enthusiasm and anticipation for the performances to come.

‘Matadora’ cover art



As Karol G continues to break boundaries with her music and performances, “Matadora” signals her return to the forefront of the music scene, inviting fans to experience every moment of her exciting journey.