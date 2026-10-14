The Exciting Launch of The Rolling Stones' 'Foreign Tongues' Deluxe Edition

The legendary Rolling Stones are set to expand their musical legacy with the release of Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips, a deluxe edition of their 25th studio album, Foreign Tongues, initially launched earlier this year. Scheduled for release on November 27, this new version brings with it a wealth of additional content.
New Tracks Added
Loose Lips will enrich the original album with five additional songs. Among these is “Bad Luck Hideaway,” which was previously an exclusive bonus track on iTunes. Fans will also be treated to four other tracks making their debut: “Where There’s a Will,” “She Still Comes Around,” “Who You Callin’ Crazy,” and “Human Tide.” For collectors and vinyl enthusiasts, these new tracks are set to be released as a standalone vinyl edition, complementing the earlier versions of Foreign Tongues.
Collaboration with Andrew Watt
The Rolling Stones partnered with acclaimed producer Andrew Watt for this project, following their fruitful collaboration on the Grammy-winning album Hackney Diamonds. Watt describes working with the rock icons as a thrilling experience, likening it to “working for Batman.” He humorously noted, “When the tongue is up in the air, you just go… I can say we did some recording together, but that’s all I can say.”
A Fan’s Dream Come True
Watt, a lifelong fan of the band, has openly shared his admiration for the Rolling Stones. He revealed, “If I revealed how many Rolling Stones concerts I’ve been to, I don’t think the band would ever talk to me again.” He added that he enjoyed wearing a different Stones shirt in the studio every day, emphasizing his dedication to the band’s legacy: “The number one thing I would tell the band in the studio is, ‘You took a freak from behind the barricade and let him produce the album.’”
Critical Reception
In a review of Foreign Tongues, Rolling Stone commented on the album’s sound, noting that while it occasionally feels overly polished, it largely maintains the essence of the Stones’ signature style. Mick Jagger’s vocal performance remains remarkable, showcasing his enduring talent. The review highlighted how Jagger’s voice sounds just as compelling as it did decades ago, even singing “You Know I’m No Good” in a higher key than Amy Winehouse. Additionally, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood’s intricate guitar work gives their music dense textures, particularly on the track “Ringing Hollow,” allowing them both to shine with impressive guitar showcases.