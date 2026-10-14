The Exciting Launch of The Rolling Stones' 'Foreign Tongues' Deluxe Edition

The legendary Rolling Stones are set to expand their musical legacy with the release of Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips, a deluxe edition of their 25th studio album, Foreign Tongues, initially launched earlier this year. Scheduled for release on November 27, this new version brings with it a wealth of additional content.

New Tracks Added

Loose Lips will enrich the original album with five additional songs. Among these is “Bad Luck Hideaway,” which was previously an exclusive bonus track on iTunes. Fans will also be treated to four other tracks making their debut: “Where There’s a Will,” “She Still Comes Around,” “Who You Callin’ Crazy,” and “Human Tide.” For collectors and vinyl enthusiasts, these new tracks are set to be released as a standalone vinyl edition, complementing the earlier versions of Foreign Tongues.

Collaboration with Andrew Watt

The Rolling Stones partnered with acclaimed producer Andrew Watt for this project, following their fruitful collaboration on the Grammy-winning album Hackney Diamonds. Watt describes working with the rock icons as a thrilling experience, likening it to “working for Batman.” He humorously noted, “When the tongue is up in the air, you just go… I can say we did some recording together, but that’s all I can say.”

A Fan’s Dream Come True

Watt, a lifelong fan of the band, has openly shared his admiration for the Rolling Stones. He revealed, “If I revealed how many Rolling Stones concerts I’ve been to, I don’t think the band would ever talk to me again.” He added that he enjoyed wearing a different Stones shirt in the studio every day, emphasizing his dedication to the band’s legacy: “The number one thing I would tell the band in the studio is, ‘You took a freak from behind the barricade and let him produce the album.’”

Critical Reception