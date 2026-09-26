Teen Metal Prodigy Nene Royal Sets Sights on Rock Album

Nene Royal, a 16-year-old from Thailand, took the stage on America’s Got Talent, instantly setting herself apart from her fellow contestants. Shyly introducing herself, she stood with her electric guitar at her side. However, everything changed when she launched into a powerful, electrifying rendition of “Zombie” by the Cranberries. In mere minutes, she garnered a standing ovation and a viral moment, with her audition clip amassing an impressive 21 million views as she quickly became a fan favorite on the show.

Reflecting on that nerve-racking moment, Royal shared with Rolling Stone, “I was really, really nervous. It was my first time in America; it was also my first AGT performance and I had no idea how people were going to react. But once I started playing, I just stopped thinking about everything else, just focusing on myself and enjoying that moment. And seeing the audience stand up and sing along was something that I’ll never forget.”

That audition marked the beginning of a remarkable journey for Royal, whose performances continued to impress the AGT judges throughout the season. She delivered stunning renditions of rock classics, including “Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden, “Hysteria” by Muse, and “Seven Nation Army” by the White Stripes. Even the original artists took notice; the Cranberries responded to her “Zombie” cover with hearts, and Muse reposted her version of “Hysteria.” Royal also received a message from Vicky Cornell, the widow of Chris Cornell, after her Soundgarden cover. Capping off her season, she had the amazing opportunity to perform “Emptiness Machine” alongside Emily Armstrong of Linkin Park. Her talent culminated in an unforgettable moment when she was crowned the season’s champion, making her the first Thai winner in the show’s history and securing the million-dollar prize.

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“When Terry Crews announced my name, I’m shocked. I just faint. I’m gonna fall down. I don’t know what I’m doing,” Royal expressed, still feeling the exhilaration of her victory. She has received an outpouring of messages from fans, fellow artists, and even the Thai government, which praised her as “an inspiration to anyone who dares to dream big.” With so many messages flooding in, Royal admitted she hasn’t even had time to read them all: “My school is watching America’s Got Talent and my friends, they’re all happy and they keep texting me and I can’t read all of it because I’m busy!”

For Royal, this moment holds special significance given her lifelong passion for rock music. She picked up the guitar at just seven years old in Phuket and was already jamming to bands like Avenged Sevenfold in her elementary school years. “My taste is pretty wide,” she said, noting her attraction to music that boasts powerful guitars, strong vocals, and high energy.

By the time she was 12, Royal began performing live with local bands OZONE Band and Miniheart in Thailand. Her family’s support has been crucial throughout her journey; her father, who has no musical background, can be seen enjoying her “Zombie” audition. “My dad doesn’t know how to play music at all,” she said with a laugh. “But he’s supported me since I was so young, taking me to performances, competitions, rehearsals, and stuff and always encouraged me to keep going. Seeing him rocking out during my audition made me really happy because I knew how proud he was.”

One of her favorite moments on AGT was performing “Seven Nation Army,” a song she respected deeply. “I wanted to respect the original, but also make it sound very, very me,” she explained. “I wanted to make it heavier, bring more guitar into it, and add my own energy and style to the performance.” Additionally, she had a surreal moment jamming with the Mexican rock band The Warning, whom she admired before the show. “I really admire them as musicians and as a rock band, so actually getting the chance to connect with them was kind of surreal. I especially love seeing that three women from Mexico absolutely killing it in rock music,” she revealed. “I’d definitely love to play with them someday.”

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Despite her recent win, Royal has her sights set on the future, eager to release new music and embark on a tour. She has a strong vision for her upcoming album, declaring emphatically, “Rock!” Her dream collaborators include some of the biggest names in the genre, such as System of a Down, Metallica, Limp Bizkit, AC/DC, Linkin Park, and Slipknot. Avenged Sevenfold will also play a significant role in her journey—as she plans to open for them at a show in Singapore on October 13.