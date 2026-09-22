Taylor Swift Reveals Emotional New Track 'Patient Zero'

In a highly anticipated announcement, Taylor Swift has revealed that her new single, “Patient Zero,” will be released on September 25. The superstar expressed her excitement on social media, stating, “I’ve been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single ‘Patient Zero’ will be out on September 25 (!!!!!!!!!!!!).”

Connection to ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

According to Swift’s website, the forthcoming track is tied to her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, though it has not been labeled a bonus track. In a reveal that fans are sure to appreciate, Swift’s website has undergone a makeover, shifting from a vibrant sparkly orange to a sleek dark gray, and introducing three distinct CD single versions of “Patient Zero.” Each edition features a striking cover image of Swift donned in black.

Easter Eggs and New Era

Swift has also engaged her fan base by dropping hints leading up to this announcement. Just a day before, she added a new note to the “My Letter” page on her website, suggesting a connection to her past works, particularly among speculations regarding a potential re-recording of her self-titled debut album, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

On Tuesday morning, Swift updated her Instagram bio to include a playful line: “And, baby, that’s sh0w business f0r y0u.” Furthermore, lyrics from Showgirl appeared on Apple Music, creatively substituting the letter “O” with zeroes.

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