Taylor Swift Excluded from Dolly Parton Tribute at 2026 CMAs

Taylor Swift recently paid tribute to the late Dolly Parton, reflecting on the immense legacy the country music icon left behind. In a heartfelt statement to E! News, Swift expressed her deep admiration for Parton, stating, “A world without Dolly doesn’t feel possible, real, or right. But because of the eternally generous way she spent her time on this earth and the countless lives she changed for the better, her legacy will be an everlasting one. She was truly the gift that kept on giving.”

Parton as a Role Model

Swift highlighted the profound impact Parton had on many individuals, especially young women. “Dolly gave us someone to look up to while encouraging us to be who we are as individuals,” she noted. Parton’s ability to blend humor and honesty in her lessons about life set her apart, making her an inspiration both in public and private spheres. Swift aptly described Parton as possessing “true grace and true grit, all in one dazzling person,” capturing the essence of the beloved artist.

Gratitude for Contributions

The emotional tribute continued as Swift expressed her gratitude for Parton’s numerous contributions to music and literature. “For the melodies and lyrics she wrote that thawed even the coldest hearts. For the millions of books she provided children all over the world so that they might fall in love with stories the way she did,” Swift remarked, emphasizing Parton’s ability to inspire generations. She also reflected on how Parton paved the way for young girls to dream big, stating, “For the tightropes she walked so that young girls like me could grow up dreaming of joining the circus too.”

A Lasting Memory