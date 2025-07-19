Taylor Russell Departs Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Thomas Crown Affair’

In a surprising development, Taylor Russell has stepped away from her role in Amazon MGM Studios’ much-anticipated remake of “The Thomas Crown Affair,” where she was initially slated to star alongside Michael B. Jordan. This decision has stirred conversations in the entertainment industry about the future of the film and the dynamics of its cast.

Russell’s Departure

Production on the remake, directed by Michael B. Jordan, is actively progressing in London. Taylor Russell’s departure is attributed to creative differences. Despite her exit, the studio remains committed to moving forward with the project’s timeline, which aims for a theatrical release on March 5, 2027. The search for a new actress to take on the role is already underway.

Star-Studded Cast and Creative Team

Alongside Jordan, the film boasts an impressive lineup including Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Pilou Asbæk, and Aiysha Hart. Drew Pearce penned the screenplay, building on prior drafts by Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson, based on the original movie. Although specific plot details remain under wraps, the excitement surrounding this new interpretation continues to build.

Production and Creative Forces

The remake of “The Thomas Crown Affair” is being produced by Michael B. Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo for Outlier Society, with Charles Roven also contributing through Atlas Entertainment. Supporting the production are Patrick McCormick and Marc Toberoff from Toberoff Productions. Additionally, Alan Trustman, the writer of the original 1968 film starring Steve McQueen, is involved as an executive producer, adding an authentic touch to the project.

Taylor Russell’s Rising Career

Taylor Russell has made a significant impact with roles in acclaimed films like Trey Edward Shults’ “Waves” and Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All,” earning accolades such as the Gotham Awards’ breakthrough actor prize. Her upcoming projects include a Korean thriller “Hope” alongside Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander, and a film by Frank Ocean. Russell’s stage debut in Jamie Lloyd’s revival of “The Effect” was critically celebrated in both London and New York.

Beyond acting, Russell has showcased her directorial talents with the documentary short “The Heart Still Hums,” which won best documentary short at the Palm Springs International ShortFest. Her representation includes UTA, Narrative, and James Feldman.

The news of Russell’s departure from “The Thomas Crown Affair” was initially reported by Deadline, setting off discussions about the project’s evolving cast and its path toward completion.