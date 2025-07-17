Tamra Judge Slams Gretchen Rossi During ‘Virtual Reali-Tea’ Showdown

Tamra Judge recently took a significant jab at Gretchen Rossi during her appearance on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea,” making headlines with her candid remarks about Rossi’s comeback on “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” As both ladies prepare to navigate new dynamics in the reality TV landscape, Judge’s critical observations on Rossi’s outdated persona and fashion choices have stirred conversations among fans and followers of the long-running series.

Judge’s Sharp Critique

In her interview, Tamra Judge didn’t hold back when expressing her views on Gretchen Rossi’s readiness for her return to the franchise after a twelve-year hiatus. “I feel like she can’t move forward, she wants to talk about the past. She thinks the show still operates like it did 15 years ago, and it doesn’t. It’s a different show,” Judge, 57, asserted, emphasizing how the dynamics have evolved over the years. She characterized Rossi’s personality and looks as “out-of-date,” noting, “They’re both bad. Yeah, it’s really bad.”

Changing Times, Stagnant Character

Judge elaborated on how “social media is different, the show is different, the way it’s filmed is different, everything’s different now. And she’s just the same person.” Her remarks suggest that Judge sees Rossi’s reluctance to adapt as a potential limitation to her success in the revamped environment of “RHOC.” These insights have sparked lively debates online about whether Rossi can truly keep up with the changing tides of reality television.

A Hope for Fresh Starts

Despite the shade thrown, Tamra Judge expressed a willingness to leave past animosities behind, indicating her hope for a more mature relationship with Rossi in Season 19. “I tried, I tried. My opening statement to her was, ‘Hey, listen, I’d like to reintroduce myself to you. I am Tamra Judge, and I have no desire to go in the past. You know, we can move forward, and find something new to fight about,’” Judge recounted. The underlying hope for reconciliation is compelling, as it highlights the complexity of their past feud.

The Eager Anticipation of Fans

Rossi, who initially joined “RHOC” back in 2008, is returning as a “friend” of the cast for the upcoming season. Fans are curious to see how her dynamic with current cast members will play out. Bravo had teased her return on Instagram, stating, “She’s back and ready to make fetch happen. Gretchen Rossi joins #RHOC for Season 19!” Many are eager to witness how she integrates into a vastly different cast and environment.

As Season 19 approaches, the spotlight is on both Tamra Judge and Gretchen Rossi, with their intertwined histories adding an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming episodes. With “The Real Housewives of Orange County” airing Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, and episodes available to stream on Peacock the following day, fans won’t have to wait long to see how this drama unfolds.