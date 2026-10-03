Surging Prices for Knicks Home Opener Tickets: Best Deals Inside

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The buzz around the New York Knicks is palpable following their triumphant victory in the NBA Finals last June. As the team prepares for their highly anticipated home opener of the 2026-2027 season, Knicks fever has gripped the city, fueled by their recent appearances at the ESPY Awards and the premiere of season 52 of Saturday Night Live. On October 20, Madison Square Garden will host a historic championship banner-raising and rings ceremony, marking the first time in 53 years that the Knicks will be celebrating a title at home.

Where to Buy 2026 New York Knicks Home Opener Tickets Online

Recognizing the significance of this event, the NBA has scheduled a thrilling matchup between the New York Knicks and the new-look Philadelphia 76ers, featuring stars such as LeBron James and Jaylen Brown. With such a prestigious contest to kick off the season, it’s no surprise that ticket prices for this home opener have surged dramatically, making it the hottest ticket in New York City. If you’re eager to be a part of this historic occasion, here are the best places to purchase tickets online.

At a Glance: Where to Buy 2026 New York Knicks Home Opener Tickets Online

Tickets initially went on sale via Ticketmaster, but the event is now completely sold out. Consequently, prices on third-party resale sites like StubHub, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek, and others, are continuously fluctuating. Make sure to compare prices across all these platforms before making a purchase.

StubHub currently shows tickets starting at $1,178 for two tickets. The site offers a “FanProtect Guarantee,” ensuring that all tickets sold are legitimate and delivered before the game starts. Plus, their customer service is top-notch, featuring a 120% refund policy in the event that the game is canceled without a rescheduled date. Editor’s Pick Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

Vivid Seats is also a good option to consider, starting at around $1,146 for two tickets. Additionally, customers spending over $300 can enjoy a $30 discount using promo code RS30.

You can also find competitive pricing on SeatGeek, with tickets starting at $1,169 for two. Plus, you’ll receive $10 off any order exceeding $250 with promo code ROLLINGSTONE10.

Another provider worth considering is TicketNetwork, where tickets are available for around $1,478 for two. They are also offering a discount of $150 on orders over $500 with promo code RS150.

If you’re looking for some last-minute options, consider Gametime, which often features competitive prices, currently offering tickets starting at about $1,122 for two. They boast low-price guarantees, event cancellation protection, and email or app delivery for tickets before game day.