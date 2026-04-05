Super Mario Galaxy Movie Rockets to $372M, ‘Project Hail Mary’ Surges to $420M

The global box office is buzzing with excitement as two blockbuster films dominate the charts. “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” has catapulted to a stunning $372 million globally, while “Project Hail Mary” impresses with earnings of $420 million. This dynamic duo showcases the appeal of both iconic video game adaptations and space odyssey narratives, captivating audiences worldwide.

Super Mario Galaxy Movie Shines Globally

“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” has taken the cinema world by storm, racking up a remarkable $372.5 million in global revenue, with $182.4 million from international audiences. This phenomenal success makes it the highest worldwide debut of the year, surpassing “Project Hail Mary,” which opened to $97.2 million globally. The film draws comparisons to 2023’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which enjoyed a massive $375 million global opening and went on to gross $1.3 billion worldwide.

According to Universal, “Super Mario” is the only animated series to have two films debut over $350 million globally. With such achievements, “Galaxy” ranks fourth among Hollywood’s biggest animated launches, following hits like “Zootopia 2” and “Moana 2.”

Box Office Breakdown and Production

The production of “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” cost $110 million and was launched in 80 international markets. Key territories include Mexico ($29 million), the United Kingdom and Ireland ($19.7 million), Germany ($15 million), and France ($12 million). In the realm of Imax, the film scored $22.2 million, marking it as the second-best opening for a Hollywood release in this format.

“Project Hail Mary” also experienced success in Imax, bagging $73.6 million to date, showcasing the strong appeal of intergalactic adventures to audiences.

Project Hail Mary Continues to Soar

“Project Hail Mary” continues its box office success, amassing $42.1 million from 86 overseas markets in its third week. Despite a mere 23% drop in sales from the previous weekend, the film has brought in $203.6 million internationally and $420.7 million globally. This marks a significant triumph for Amazon MGM, particularly after previous financial setbacks with “Melania” and “Crime 101.”

Dominating April’s Box Office

“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” and “Project Hail Mary” are set to lead the box office into April, enjoying an unchallenged presence until the release of Lionsgate’s “Michael,” a highly anticipated biopic about the King of Pop. Their impressive debuts and continued performance indicate a promising month for cinema enthusiasts.