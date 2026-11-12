Sun Valley Film Festival Kicks Off with Exciting Honors

The Sun Valley Film Festival is gearing up for an exciting edition this year, taking place from December 2 to December 6 in the picturesque Idaho resort town. This year’s festival will kick off with the screening of “The Debut” and will conclude with the much-anticipated film “Artificial.” Celebrating cinematic achievements, the festival will honor several esteemed figures in the industry, including Jessica Lange, Bill Pullman, Seth Rogen, and Lauren Miller Rogen, among others.

A Celebration of Talent

Jessica Lange, known for her compelling role in “Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” will receive the prestigious Vision Award. Bill Pullman, celebrated for his performance in “Everybody Digs Bill Evans,” is set to be honored with the Pioneer Award. The dynamic duo of Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, recognized for their work in “Tangled,” will receive the Impact Award. Additionally, Stephen Beresford (“Elsinore”) will be recognized with the High Scribe Award, and Luke Davies (“Tenzing”) will receive the Disruptor Award. Furthermore, renowned director Peter Farrelly will engage audiences with a Q&A session following a special screening of his film “I Play Rocky.”

Film Lineup and Events

The festival’s schedule features a diverse range of films, including “All of a Sudden,” “Elsinore,” “Everybody Digs Bill Evans,” “Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” “A Long Winter,” “The Row,” “Tangles,” and “Tenzing.” Additional screenings will showcase “The Caged,” “Caity,” “Go Deep: The DeSean Jackson Story,” “Jollyface,” “Moving Joy,” “Stealing Magic,” and “Under Fire.”

Community and Connection

Teddy Grennan, the executive director and co-founder of the Sun Valley Film Festival, shared enthusiasm about this year’s lineup, stating, “This year’s lineup brings together artists who have shaped film and television across generations, from Jessica Lange and Bill Pullman to Peter Farrelly. Sun Valley is a place where audiences can get close to the craft, whether through a screening, a Coffee Talk or a conversation over dinner, and we’re thrilled to welcome these remarkable talents to the mountains this December.”