Summer Walker Accuses Label of Deceiving Earnings Transparency

As Summer Walker, the Grammy-nominated R&B artist, embarks on a challenging battle to exit her recording contract with Interscope Records, she has also initiated legal proceedings against Love Renaissance Records (LVRN), the independent label that first signed her. Walker claims that LVRN has engaged in fraudulent practices, including mishandling her financials, which has prompted her lawsuit filed on August 28, recently uncovered by Rolling Stone.

Accusations of Onerous Contract Terms

In a detailed 10-page lawsuit, Walker accuses Love Renaissance of locking her into an unfair contract that granted them extensive rights and control over her career. The complaint states, “The LVRN Agreement granted particularly oppressive and extensive rights to defendant, and controlling influence over Walker.” This alleged breach of fiduciary duty has reportedly caused significant harm to Walker’s financial interests, as she claims LVRN misappropriated funds from her touring, recording, marketing, and merchandising budgets.

According to Walker’s lawyer, Keith Moten, the singer, who entered into the deal with LVRN at just 19 years old, now believes the label has failed to act in her best interests. “Summer is in a new phase of her life,” Moten expressed, emphasizing her desire for autonomy as a mother and artist. “She doesn’t trust blindly anymore. She’s ready to fight for herself, her freedom, and her peace.”

Claims of Financial Mismanagement

The lawsuit also details how LVRN allegedly diverted funds intended for Walker’s projects and sold merchandise featuring her name and likeness on platforms like Amazon without giving her a portion of the proceeds. Furthermore, Walker contends that LVRN managed a YouTube channel under her name without her authorization, erasing its historical data before transferring control to her and withholding any generated revenue.

Walker is seeking the court to declare her September 15, 2017, contract with LVRN “void and unenforceable.” The legal action encompasses allegations of breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, and fraudulent concealment, with compensatory and punitive damages to be determined by the court.

Legal Battles with Interscope Records

Adding complexity to her situation, Interscope Records recently sued Walker, claiming her intention to exit her contract under California’s “seven-year rule” could result in damages exceeding $50 million. Interscope argues that Walker’s failure to deliver all required recordings renders her liable for costs, hinging on the provisions of her agreement that mandated the release of five studio albums.

Moten conveyed Walker’s disappointment over Interscope’s decision to pursue litigation, reinforcing their confidence in challenging the ongoing enforceability of her recording contract. He noted that Walker intends to countersue, expressing her hope for a resolution that respects the interests of all parties involved while prioritizing her artistry and family.

The Path Forward

Moten insisted that Walker remains focused on her music and her fans as this legal battle unfolds. “Summer has given LVRN iconic music and some of the best years of her life,” he said, stressing that LVRN had betrayed her trust. While the legal ramifications continue to develop, Walker is poised to reclaim her narrative and seek the freedom she desires in her career.