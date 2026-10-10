Summer Walker Faces $50 Million Penalty for Leaving Interscope

Summer Walker, the Grammy-nominated R&B sensation, is gearing up for a significant legal battle against her record label, Interscope Records, over her contract. The dispute revolves around her intention to terminate a deal that has been described as “brutal” by industry insiders. Interscope is seeking $50 million in damages, claiming Walker has not fulfilled her contractual obligations.

Details of the Lawsuit

In a recent seven-page lawsuit obtained by Rolling Stone, Interscope Records, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group (UMG), asserts that Walker is still required to deliver two studio albums and an EP, stemming from a contract she signed in 2017. The label claims that the “undelivered recordings remain due and outstanding” despite Walker’s invocation of California’s labor law, known as the “seven-year rule,” which limits personal-services contracts to seven years.

The lawsuit details that UMG has suffered financial damages due to Walker’s failure to deliver the required recordings and claims entitlement to recover damages exceeding $50 million. “As a direct and proximate result of Walker’s failure to deliver the undelivered recordings, UMG has suffered and will continue to suffer damages, including but not limited to the profits it would have received had Walker completed all her obligations under the agreement,” the lawsuit states.

Background of the Contract Dispute

This legal confrontation follows Walker’s notification to Interscope in August, where she stated her intention to cease working under the contract by August 27, 2026, citing that the agreement was no longer enforceable. Interscope argues that her unresolved obligations make her liable for damages, with her original agreement stipulating five studio albums, while her prior works, Last Day of Summer and CLEAR, were classified as “pre-album projects” that did not count towards this total.

Industry experts have scrutinized the terms of Walker’s contract, describing them as rigid, with a limited duration and little flexibility. The final agreement reportedly provided her with an initial advance of just $110,000, with a royalty rate of 16 percent for her first two albums, meaning she would only earn royalties after recouping her advance and other costs.

Reactions from Both Parties

Walker’s attorney, Keith Moten, expressed disappointment over Interscope’s decision to pursue litigation but maintained confidence in Walker’s legal stance. “While we are disappointed that Interscope has chosen to pursue litigation, we are confident in Summer’s legal position and her right to challenge the continued enforceability of her recording contract with Interscope,” he stated. Moten also mentioned plans for Walker to countersue the label and noted her willingness to reach a resolution that respects all parties involved, stating, “In the meantime, Summer remains focused on her music, her artistry, her children, and her fans.”

Interscope, in turn, expressed respect for Walker and her music, emphasizing the importance of the statutory deadline in filing the suit. A spokesperson mentioned, “We have great respect for Summer and her music and would welcome the opportunity to continue our successful partnership.”

Next Steps in the Case

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, is seeking damages of at least $50 million to be determined at trial, along with prejudgment interest, legal costs, and any other relief deemed appropriate by the court.